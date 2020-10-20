Spine Truss System Forestalls Supplemental Fixation

A next generation anterior lumbar interbody system eliminates the need for additional fixation or plating during anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) procedures.The 4WEB Medical (4WEB; Dallas, TX, USA) Stand-Alone Anterior Spine Truss System (ASTS-SA) is a complete, zero-profile stand-alone implant construct with an integrated interface for three fixation screws, which maintains the open architecture and fundamental benefits inherent to the truss mechanical design. By fusing orthopedic forces and structural engineering, optimized load distribution is achieved, promoting a biomechanical response that encourages bone growth within the open architecture design of the entire construct.Under normal loading conditions, the struts in the truss implant transfer load strain to adjacent cellular material. A hierarchical surface roughness that surrounds every strut in the implant provides a scaffold for cell adhesion through the entire fusion column, resulting in increased osteogenic gene expression, which is beneficial to the healing process. The system also includes a mechanical dual single-step locking mechanisms to prevent screw backout. The product line is available in multiple footprints, lordotic angles, and heights to accommodate varying patient anatomy.“The launch of the stand-alone anterior interbody implant is a significant milestone for 4WEB and is the latest example of the company's continued commitment to invest in product development, clinical research, and procedural based solutions,” said Tasha White, vice president of marketing for 4WEB Medical. “We are excited to provide this best in class procedural solution and anticipate that this product will drive considerable revenue growth for the company.”ALIF is similar to posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF), except that the spine is approached through the abdomen instead of through the lower back. As the anterior midline rectus abdominis muscle runs vertically, it does not need to be cut and easily retracts sideways. The peritoneum can also be retracted, allowing access to the spine without actually entering the abdomen, and thus back muscles and nerves remain undisturbed. In addition, a much larger implant can be inserted through an anterior approach, and this provides for better initial stability of the fusion construct.