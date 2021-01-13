Purpose-Oriented Robot Augments Laparoscopic Surgery

An affordable surgical robot brings simplicity and versatility to a range of minimally invasive laparoscopic procedures.The Distalmotion (Lausanne, Switzerland) Dexter Surgical Robot is designed to reduce the complexity of robotic surgery by integrating seamlessly with all existing laparoscopic setups and workflows. Dexter is based on two fully articulated robotic arms that use single-use instruments for suturing and dissection, including a standard line-up of 8 mm vessel sealers, staplers, and monopolar and bipolar electrosurgical instruments. The robotic arms can be individually realigned to change trocar sites, and are designed to provide working space for the assistant surgeon to hold the endoscope and retraction equipment.The mobile, adaptable, open console supports optimal ergonomic postures, providing surgeons with the choice to operate the robot in a seated or standing position. The console is draped and placed close to the patient (within the surgical field), allowing the operating team to switch between laparoscopic and robotic surgery. The modular platform can be used with any commercial laparoscopic tower, including 4k, 3D, ICG or any other current or future imaging technology. To facilitate adoption, Dexter is built on a transparent pay-per-use model that foregoes large lump-sum investment costs.“Dexter has already garnered tremendous interest in the surgical community and we look forward to answering the increasing demand for a medical device removing the complexity out of robotic surgery to fast track its widespread adoption in minimally invasive surgical care,” said Michael Friedrich, CEO of Distalmotion. “Following the validation of our product clinical value and benefits earlier this year, I am now looking forward to starting a broader movement allowing every patient to access the benefits of robotic surgery.”