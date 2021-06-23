We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
26 Jun 2021 - 30 Jun 2021
Virtual Venue
ESHRE 2021 - 37th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology
30 Jun 2021 - 02 Jul 2021
Virtual Venue
EFORT Congress 2021 – 22nd Annual Congress of European Federation of National Associations of Orthopaedics and Traumatology
01 Jul 2021 - 04 Jul 2021
AOCR 2021 - 19th Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology

Low-Value Preoperative Tests Remain Commonplace

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Jun 2021
Print article
Image: Most preoperative tests done today are considered unnecessary (Photo courtesy of iStock)
Image: Most preoperative tests done today are considered unnecessary (Photo courtesy of iStock)
Routine testing before low-risk surgery has no known benefit, is overused and costly, and can lead to downstream care cascades, claims a new study.

Researchers at the University of Michigan (U-M; Ann Arbor, USA) conducted a study involving almost 40,000 patients who underwent low-risk, ambulatory surgical procedures in Michigan hospitals. The aim of the study was to examine the use of preoperative testing across diverse practice settings, assess inter-hospital and intra-hospital variations in testing, and identify determinants of testing in order to determine future targets for deimplementation strategies. The procedures selected included gall bladder removal, groin hernia repair, and cancerous breast tissue removal.

The results revealed that close to a third of the patients underwent two or more tests beforehand, and about 13% had three or more. The most common tests were a complete blood count, a basic metabolic panel, and an electrocardiogram (EEG). Patients who had a complete medical history and physical done during a visit that was separately billed were more likely to have had preoperative testing, as were those who were older or had co-morbidities. The data also revealed wide variations in testing between the 63 hospitals studied, but also within health systems. The study was published on May 17, 2021, in JAMA Internal Medicine.

“In the latter half of the 19th century, modern surgery was still in its infancy, anesthesia was new, and even minor surgeries were not routine. So researchers used tests to assess their patients' physical health and measure their risk of complications during operations,” said senior author Lesly Dossett, MD, PhD, of the division of surgical oncology. “There was probably a time when some of the testing did reduce adverse events. But now there have been so many advances in surgery, complication rates are so low that a lot of these tests are not necessarily helpful anymore.”

Common tests done before surgery include a chest X-rays, ECG, Urinalysis, a blood count that included white blood cells (WBCs), blood glucose, potassium, sodium, and other electrolytes, and coagulation studies (PT/PTT).

Related Links:
University of Michigan


Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
Image: The ACR has launched the largest radiology imaging registry in the world (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry

The American College of Radiology (ACR; Reston, VA, USA) has announced the formation of the ACR National Clinical Imaging Research Registry (ANCIRR). The registry, which has gone live, will collect case... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Fogging Device Permits Effective Environmental Disinfection
Excess Oxygen May Be Detrimental to Ventilated Patients
Disposable Bronchoscope Eliminates Contamination Risk
Image: The SMART wound documentation app (Photo courtesy of Cerner)

Wound Care App Integrates with Hospital EHRs

A full-service wound care charting module leverages FHIR (HL7's latest standard) wound documentation into a hospital's electronic health record (EHR) system. The Intellicure (The Woodlands, TX, USA)... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Post-Menopause Fat Deposition Accelerates Atherosclerosis
Image: The INVU remote pregnancy monitoring platform (Photo courtesy of INVU)

Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity

A novel platform monitors fetal heart rate (FHR), maternal heart rate (MHR), and uterine activity (UA) from afar, allowing non-stress tests (NSTs) to be performed at home. The Nuvo (Tel Aviv, Israel)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Advances Senior Care
Reusable Mattress Warmer Treats Neonatal Hypothermia
Healthcare Ecosystem Unlocks Patient Monitoring Potential
Image: The Ironhand 2.0 exoskeleton glove (Photo courtesy of Bioservo Technologies)

Exoskeleton Glove Mimics User’s Grasp Movements

An updated exoskeleton glove helps reduce the occurrence of hand-related repetitive strain injuries (RSIs) in industrial workplaces. The Bioservo Technologies (Stockholm, Sweden) Ironhand 2.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market to Reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2028
Siemens Reportedly Considering Sale of Its Ultrasound Business
Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia
Illustration

AI in Healthcare Diagnosis Market to Witness Substantial Growth Post COVID-19 Pandemic and Reach USD 107.80 Billion by 2027

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49.8% from USD 4 billion in 2019 to USD 107.80 billion by 2027, driven primarily by increasing application... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 2018
Medica 2018 2017
Medica 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE