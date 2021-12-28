Larger Colorectal Polyps Can Be Removed Using Cold Snares

Medica COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Women's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- ILR ECG Analyzer Detects Meaningful Cardiac Events
- Modular System Coordinates Cardiac Rhythm Management
- Microindentation Device Measures Bone Health
- Morning Exposure to Red Light Improves Declining Vision
- Novel Extracorporeal Oxygenation System Could Become First Respiratory Device to Substitute Mechanical Ventilation
- Cooling Cap Helps Chemotherapy Patients Preserve Their Hair
- AI Model Helps Clinicians Detect Severe Coronary Artery Disease in Stress Echocardiograms
- Patient Feedback App Supports Pain Management Process
- Inversion Therapy Relieves Symptomatic Sciatica Pain
- AI Tool Accurately Predicts Risk of Death in Patients with Suspected or Known Heart Disease
- Baxter Completes Acquisition of Hillrom to Create USD 15 Billion Global Medtech Leader
- IHF to Launch Geneva Centre of Healthcare Leadership for Sustainability
- 44th World Hospital Congress (WHC) Ends on Upbeat Note as Hospital Leaders Look to Build Resilience
- Deborah Bowen (USA) Takes Up Position of IHF President for 2021-2023
- IHF and Deloitte Collaborate to Launch Special Interest Group on Leadership for Sustainability
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
- Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data

- World’s First Molecular-Level Analysis of Omicron Spike Protein to Help Develop Variant-Resistant COVID-19 Treatments
- Merck and Ridgeback’s Oral Antiviral Receives US FDA EUA for Treatment of COVID-19 in Certain Adults
- Pfizer’s Paxlovid Becomes First Oral COVID Antiviral Drug to Receive US FDA EUA
- Innovative X-Ray Imaging Showing COVID-19 Vascular Damage Could Support Routine Lab Diagnostics
- Study Reveals New Imaging Findings in Patients with Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections
- Fisher & Paykel Demonstrates Humidified Nasal High Flow System for Delivering Respiratory Support at MEDICA 2021
- Axcent Medical Showcases Premium ICU Ventilator and Electronic Anesthesia Workstation at MEDICA 2021
- MESI Demonstrates Revolutionary mTABLET System at MEDICA 2021
- Microlife Presents the Only Blood Pressure Monitor with Integrated AFIB Detection at MEDICA 2021
- Innovative Health Presents Its Breakthrough Versatile and Low Cost Non-Electric Infusion System at MEDICA 2021