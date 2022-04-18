First Wire-Free Solution Aids in Breast Localization During Biopsy Under MRI or Stereotactic Guidance

Each year more than 300,000 women undergo surgery related to breast cancer. Radar localization procedures help physicians surgically remove abnormal tissue while minimizing trauma to surrounding healthy tissue. By implanting a tiny reflector, the size of a grain of rice, physicians can precisely target affected tissue, resulting in more successful surgeries and improved patient outcomes. Today, roughly 40% of breast biopsies are performed under stereotactic or MRI guidance, creating the need for an additional office visit for reflector placement prior to surgery. Now, the first wire-free breast localization solution that can be deployed at the time of stereotactic or MRI-guided biopsy has received FDA clearance.

The SCOUT Bx system is the newest addition to Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s (South Jordan, UT, USA) Oncology Breast and Soft Tissue Localization portfolio. The company offers a wide range of localization and brachytherapy technologies to meet diverse clinical needs. Merit recently launched the SCOUT Mini Reflector which is optimally sized for lymph node placement. Merit’s new technology is designed to allow physicians to place SCOUT reflector at time of biopsy for breast localization under stereotactic and MRI guidance. The SCOUT system has been utilized in nearly 300,000 breast localizations worldwide and has been referenced in more than 65 clinical publications. SCOUT is the only localization system cleared for long-term implant status for breast and soft tissue.

“Placement at the time of biopsy lessens the burden on cancer patients and benefits healthcare providers. The SCOUT Bx system expands this important treatment option to more patients. Merit is proud to be the first to market with this solution,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO.

“Patients appreciate that they do not have to return to the breast center for a second procedure at a stressful time in their treatment planning,” said Brett T. Parkinson, MD, diagnostic radiologist at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, UT and a consultant of Merit. “The SCOUT Bx system is designed to allow clinicians to offer this streamlined pathway to a broader group of patients. This benefits patients as well as the healthcare system."

Related Links:

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.



