World's First Hyper-Portable Surgical Imaging System Leads to Quicker Diagnoses and Faster Interventions

With healthcare systems under enormous strain, a novel portable fluoroscopy X-ray imaging device now challenges the choke-point of traditional diagnostic and surgical imaging.

The Smart-C, by Turner Imaging Systems (Orem, UT, USA), is the world's first cordless and battery-powered mini c-arm, improving the way fluoroscopy is performed. The battery-powered, 16 lb. Smart-C offers point-of-care imaging, allowing it to be taken to the bedside of a patient with ease. The design also provides surgeons greater flexibility and superior imaging in a cord-free package. Being compact, collapsible, lightweight, battery-operated, and water-resistant enables fluoroscopic imaging virtually anywhere; even in the rain.

In the US, the Smart-C is being deployed in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, as well as professional and collegiate sports teams and other places, and is currently being distributed throughout the US via distribution channels which includes Siemens Healthineers. The company has also received the CE Mark for its Smart-C Mini C-Arm portable fluoroscopy X-ray imaging device, allowing it to be distributed throughout the EU countries as well as the UK. Additionally, the Smart-C has received the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) Silver Medal in the category of Radiological, Imaging, and Electromechanical Devices.

"The Smart-C is a disruptive X-ray imaging system finding new uses in clinics, operating rooms, urgent care facilities, sport, military medicine, humanitarian missions, and emergency departments," said Mike Orthner, PhD, Director of Business Development at "This technology has shown positive impact on healthcare efficiency; point-of-care X-ray imaging leads to quicker diagnoses, faster interventions, and improved outcomes with reduced costs.”

