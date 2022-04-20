We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

World's First Hyper-Portable Surgical Imaging System Leads to Quicker Diagnoses and Faster Interventions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Apr 2022
Print article
Image: Smart-C is the world`s first cordless and battery-powered mini c-arm (Photo courtesy of Turner Imaging Systems)
Image: Smart-C is the world`s first cordless and battery-powered mini c-arm (Photo courtesy of Turner Imaging Systems)

With healthcare systems under enormous strain, a novel portable fluoroscopy X-ray imaging device now challenges the choke-point of traditional diagnostic and surgical imaging.

The Smart-C, by Turner Imaging Systems (Orem, UT, USA), is the world's first cordless and battery-powered mini c-arm, improving the way fluoroscopy is performed. The battery-powered, 16 lb. Smart-C offers point-of-care imaging, allowing it to be taken to the bedside of a patient with ease. The design also provides surgeons greater flexibility and superior imaging in a cord-free package. Being compact, collapsible, lightweight, battery-operated, and water-resistant enables fluoroscopic imaging virtually anywhere; even in the rain.

In the US, the Smart-C is being deployed in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, as well as professional and collegiate sports teams and other places, and is currently being distributed throughout the US via distribution channels which includes Siemens Healthineers. The company has also received the CE Mark for its Smart-C Mini C-Arm portable fluoroscopy X-ray imaging device, allowing it to be distributed throughout the EU countries as well as the UK. Additionally, the Smart-C has received the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) Silver Medal in the category of Radiological, Imaging, and Electromechanical Devices.

"The Smart-C is a disruptive X-ray imaging system finding new uses in clinics, operating rooms, urgent care facilities, sport, military medicine, humanitarian missions, and emergency departments," said Mike Orthner, PhD, Director of Business Development at "This technology has shown positive impact on healthcare efficiency; point-of-care X-ray imaging leads to quicker diagnoses, faster interventions, and improved outcomes with reduced costs.”

Turner Imaging Systems


Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Electrodiagnostic Monitoring of Brain Waves Predicts Impending Ischemic Stroke
Nihon Kohden America Launches New Series of Bedside Monitoring Systems
Image-Based ECG Algorithm Uses AI to Diagnose Key Cardiac Disorders
Image: Hemodynamic monitoring may help predict outcomes for critical patients (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Hemodynamic Monitoring Can Predict Mortality in Critically Ill Patients, Finds Baxter Study

An observational study has found that monitoring stroke volume and cardiac output trends for patients with critical conditions may provide insight into cardiac function and help predict patient outcomes,... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
Image: ASSURE WCD system was one of the winners of the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards (Photo courtesy of Kestra Medical)

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death. SCA is an abrupt cessation of the normal heartbeat that is triggered by an electrical malfunction in the heart, typically caused by ventricular arrhythmias.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Surgical Tables Market to Surpass USD 1 Billion by 2022
Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 6 Billion by 2028 Due to...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market to Surpass USD 23 Billion by 2031 Due to...
Image: Increasing number of ICU admissions is augmenting demand for mechanical ventilators (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Mechanical Ventilator Market to Surpass USD 11.5 Billion by 2027 Due to Increasing ICU Admissions

The global mechanical ventilator market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.7% during the period 2021-2027 to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2027, driven by an increase in the prevalence of chronic respiratory... Read more

