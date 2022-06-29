Surgical Robot with Humanoid-Shaped Arms Replicates Surgeon’s Motions

Robot-assisted surgery is regarded as a must-have by doctors and patients everywhere, due to advances in precision and dexterity, superior control, device multi-functionality, ergonomics, and avoidance of hand tremor and fulcrum effects. Yet even today’s gold-standard solutions remain a mixed offering. Despite being mainstays of minimally-invasive surgery, many robotic procedures require multi-port access and provide limited maneuverability to the surgeon – who is furthermore required to master a massively complex, unintuitive user interface. Due to these and other limitations, these procedures have not been proven to substantially reduce complication rates. Now, the first and only FDA-authorized surgical robot with humanoid-shaped arms designed to replicate the motions and capabilities of a surgeon’s arms provides outstanding surgical and ergonomics capabilities while keeping cost and footprint to a minimum.

The Hominis Surgical System for robotic-assisted transvaginal hysterectomy from Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd. (Tel Aviv, Israel) is the first and only FDA-authorized surgical robot that features miniature humanoid-shaped arms, with shoulder, elbow, and wrist joints that provide high dexterity and unprecedented articulation. The Hominis System is designed to replicate the motions and capabilities of a surgeon's arms. Multiple instruments can be introduced into the body through a single portal and the unprecedented articulation offers optimal access and working angles.

Hominis requires a much smaller footprint and costs significantly less than conventional robotic systems, making it possible for more hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to acquire the system and offer more patients the benefits of less invasive robotic surgery. Hominis was granted de novo marketing authorization from the FDA in February 2021. Two hospitals have successfully completed the first U.S. patient procedures using the Hominis Surgical System for robotic-assisted transvaginal hysterectomy.

"It is very encouraging to see the first two U.S. commercial sites actively performing benign gynecological procedures using our Hominis System and we are grateful for their support," said Dvir Cohen, president and chief executive officer of Memic. "Hominis is well positioned as a disruptive technology that will transform the way surgeons perform minimally invasive robotic-assisted procedures."

