Pelvic Reconstruction System Offers Patient-Specific 3D Printed Implants

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Jul 2022
Image: My3D Personalized Pelvic Reconstruction system has received 510(k) clearance (Photo courtesy of Onkos Surgical)
Image: My3D Personalized Pelvic Reconstruction system has received 510(k) clearance (Photo courtesy of Onkos Surgical)

Patients with conditions of the pelvis face many clinical challenges. Historically, implant options are mass produced and may not be best suited for the individuality that each patient requires. Now, a new platform offers a process that allows surgeons to virtually plan the surgery in advance and delivers a patient specific implant and instruments in a matter of weeks, changing the way patients are treated.

Onkos Surgical’s (Parsippany, NJ, USA) My3D Personalized Pelvic Reconstruction system is a first of its platform that includes 3D printed implants, instruments, and models, as well as an advanced planning service to treat deformity, trauma, disease, and revisions where other treatments or revisions have failed. Included in the offering are patient-specific implants for both acetabular reconstruction and advanced reconstruction that span multiple regions of the pelvis. The implants are designed and printed with unique features that help address the challenges of bone and soft tissue attachment and accuracy of anatomic restoration.

Using My3D technology, Onkos develops personalized implant, instrument and anatomic model designs to aid surgeons when performing operative procedures. Highly qualified image processors segment CT scans to create 3D computer models of the hard and soft (tumor) tissue. The models are then reviewed by the surgeon in partnership with technical experts to generate essential pre-operative and intra-operative surgical solutions, allowing the surgeon to better manage individual patient outcomes. With this clearance and capability, Onkos can meet surgery requirements in six weeks from start to finish. The My3D service includes access to the Onkos uDesign Digital Ecosystem, where a surgeon can send patient images through a secure, HIPAA compliant, cloud-based portal. Onkos has received 510(k) clearance for its My3D Personalized Pelvic Reconstruction system.

"Our My3D platform and Digital Ecosystem enable us not only to provide that personalized solution faster, but also to lay the foundation for future clearances in musculoskeletal personalization," said Patrick Treacy, Onkos Surgical co-founder and CEO.

Onkos Surgical


