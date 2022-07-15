Pelvic Reconstruction System Offers Patient-Specific 3D Printed Implants

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Robotically Navigated Ablation Catheter Enhances Precision, Stability and Flexibility
- Breakthrough Device Combined With Rapid Diagnostic Test Could Represent Future of Sepsis Care
- First ECMO System Integrated with Non-Invasive Blood Sensor Technology to Treat Heart and Lung Failure
- Game-Changing Technology Uses Live X-Ray Images for Guiding Endovascular Surgery
- Smart Orthopedic Implants Support Healing and Repair of Injured Bones
- World-First Study to Test Performance of Robot Hip Surgeons Against Humans
- First Hybrid Single-Use ENT Endoscope Features Smallest Outer Diameter
- Digital Laparoscopic Platform Leverages Augmented Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Surgical Robot with Humanoid-Shaped Arms Replicates Surgeon’s Motions
- Breakthrough Technology Kills Bacteria Formed on Surface of Medical Implants After Surgery
- Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic Diseases
- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible to Human Ear
- POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
- World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
- Robot-Assisted Surgical Devices Market Driven by Increased Demand for Patient-Specific Surgeries
- Hospital Microbiology Testing Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Market to Surpass USD 325 Billion by 2031
- Global Bedside Testing Market to Witness Promising Prospects in Critical Care
- Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Driven by Rising Hospital-Acquired Illnesses
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- AI-Driven Heart Disease Detection Software to Identify Hidden Cardiovascular Conditions
- Life-Like Hologram Patients Train Doctors for Real-Time Decision Making in Emergencies
- AI Predicts Short-Term Risk of Atrial Fibrillation Using 24-Hour Holter Recordings
- AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Colonoscopy
- Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- Robotically Navigated Ablation Catheter Enhances Precision, Stability and Flexibility
- Breakthrough Device Combined With Rapid Diagnostic Test Could Represent Future of Sepsis Care
- First ECMO System Integrated with Non-Invasive Blood Sensor Technology to Treat Heart and Lung Failure
- Game-Changing Technology Uses Live X-Ray Images for Guiding Endovascular Surgery
- Smart Orthopedic Implants Support Healing and Repair of Injured Bones
- World-First Study to Test Performance of Robot Hip Surgeons Against Humans
- First Hybrid Single-Use ENT Endoscope Features Smallest Outer Diameter
- Digital Laparoscopic Platform Leverages Augmented Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Surgical Robot with Humanoid-Shaped Arms Replicates Surgeon’s Motions
- Breakthrough Technology Kills Bacteria Formed on Surface of Medical Implants After Surgery
- Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic Diseases
- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible to Human Ear
- POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
- World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
- Robot-Assisted Surgical Devices Market Driven by Increased Demand for Patient-Specific Surgeries
- Hospital Microbiology Testing Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Market to Surpass USD 325 Billion by 2031
- Global Bedside Testing Market to Witness Promising Prospects in Critical Care
- Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Driven by Rising Hospital-Acquired Illnesses
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- AI-Driven Heart Disease Detection Software to Identify Hidden Cardiovascular Conditions
- Life-Like Hologram Patients Train Doctors for Real-Time Decision Making in Emergencies
- AI Predicts Short-Term Risk of Atrial Fibrillation Using 24-Hour Holter Recordings
- AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Colonoscopy
- Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
- Chest CT Scans of COVID-19 Patients Could Help Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 Variants
- Specialized MRI Detects Lung Abnormalities in Non-Hospitalized Long COVID Patients
- AI Algorithm Identifies Hospitalized Patients at Highest Risk of Dying From COVID-19
- Sweat Sensor Detects Key Biomarkers That Provide Early Warning of COVID-19 and Flu