Fully Digital Surgical Visualization Platform Facilitates Complex Procedures

A fully digital surgical visualization platform offers ophthalmic surgeons enhanced visualization compared to optical, hybrid, and retrofitted microscopes, designed to support even the most complex surgical procedures with advanced visualization, ergonomic positioning, and efficient workflow.

Bausch + Lomb (Vaughan, ON, Canada) and Heidelberg Engineering (Heidelberg, Germany) have introduced the SeeLuma fully digital surgical visualization platform, which features a heads-up 3D monitor, multiple digital display options, and an intuitive interface, contributing to superior visualization, ergonomics, streamlined workflow, and an immersive educational experience. SeeLuma delivers high-quality images in terms of depth of field, color reproduction, contrast, and resolution, enabling surgeons to confidently and easily address complex surgical cases. The platform also supports 3D heads-up surgery using next-generation 3D 55" and 31" 4K monitors, along with unique digital binoculars. Additionally, embedded functions allow users to highlight and enhance anatomical landmarks for better distinction of anatomical features.

SeeLuma is the only microscope offering multiple digital display options for ergonomic surgery. The C-shaped suspension arm allows surgeons to view the 55" or 31" 3D 4K monitor directly ahead of them. Separate suspension arm-mounted digital binoculars facilitate an ergonomic posture for surgeons, allowing them to maintain proper head and neck posture even with a tilted microscope camera head. SeeLuma's intuitive interface includes comprehensive settings, with key system functionality controllable by nurses or the operating surgeon via the on-screen menu and foot switch. System parameters, such as zoom and focus speed, white balance, image inversion, and foot control layouts, automatically adapt to surgical steps. Moreover, the user interface provides quick access to system functionality in a manner similar to personal computers or mobile phones.

SeeLuma ensures an immersive experience for all stakeholders, both within and outside the operating room (OR). Surgeons can connect multiple wireless displays simultaneously, enabling trainees and other stakeholders to follow and anticipate surgical steps in real-time, whether in the OR or at a remote location. The platform's Assist Mode allows surgeons to send and receive real-time support via the touchscreen interface and make annotations or notes on the surgical image, promoting collaboration and learning during live surgery events. SeeLuma will launch in the U.S. and Western Europe this month, with more countries to follow.

“As part of our broader mission, Bausch + Lomb aims to provide ophthalmic surgeons around the world with innovative visualization and intraoperative diagnostic technologies that enhance the surgical experience to ultimately help deliver better patient outcomes,” said Joe Gordon, president, Global Consumer, Surgical and Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb. “The launch of SeeLuma is an important milestone on this journey, as it will serve as one of the key foundations for our future image-guided surgical applications.”

“For more than a decade, our Munich Surgical Imaging division, has been collaborating with physicians to develop surgeon-centered solutions that offer premium visualization and comfort to enhance their surgical experience,” said Kfir Azoulay, head of Corporate Strategy, Heidelberg Engineering, and managing director, Munich Surgical Imaging (MSI). “Utilizing MSI’s digital microscopy and image-guided applications expertise, coupled with Bausch + Lomb’s long-standing leadership and innovation in ophthalmology, the new SeeLuma platform will help address the increasing demand for innovative digital microscopy solutions by providing surgeons with outstanding imaging capabilities, ergonomics and digital tools to tackle even the most complex ophthalmic surgical cases.”

