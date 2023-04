Surgical System with Miniaturized and Flexible Robotic Arms Could Be a Game-Changer for Endoluminal Surgery

An innovative endoscopic surgical system, featuring highly miniaturized and flexible robotic arms, has the potential to revolutionize endoluminal surgery for both medical practitioners and patients.

The endoscopic surgery system from Agilis Robotics (Science Park, Hong Kong) boasts a unique combination of features that distinguish it from traditional surgical robotic systems. With its compact design and user-friendly interface, which requires minimal training, this cutting-edge surgical system is set to transform the realm of minimally invasive surgeries. One of the system's most notable attributes is its extraordinary flexibility. Offering five degrees of freedom per arm and a completely flexible body, it enables surgeons to perform intricate tissue resection procedures with remarkable precision and ease within natural orifices. This exceptional maneuverability, combined with its intuitive control interface and artificial intelligence support, is invaluable in endoscopic surgery, where skillful manipulation of surgical instruments is extremely difficult without robotic assistance.

Agilis recently demonstrated the system's capabilities in a trial using a live pig subject, successfully performing endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) in the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract with the robotic system. Additionally, an endoscopic ex-vivo trial on tracheal tissue was conducted, in which tissue from the trachea was successfully dissected, further showcasing the system's versatility and adaptability across various surgical scenarios.With these encouraging results, Agilis is now targeting FDA 510(k) clearance by 2025. This clearance would enable the company to market its robotic system and make a significant impact in the field of endoscopic surgery.

Related Links:

Agilis Robotics