- AI-Based System to Recommend Clinical Treatments for Sepsis Patients in ICU
- Breathable, Antimicrobial Smart Fabrics Made of Liquid Metal Could Monitor ECG Heart Signals
- Minimally Invasive Technique Demonstrates Positive Surgical Outcome in Treatment of Hemorrhagic Strokes
- World-First Ingestible Gas-Sensing Capsule Could Revolutionize Diagnosis and Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Innovative Three-Step Ablation Strategy for Atrial Fibrillation Improves Patient Outcomes
- First Endocervical Tissue Sampler for Cervical Cancer Diagnosis Captures Comprehensive 360-Degree Sample
- Novel Endoscopy System Offers Physicians New Ways to View Gastrointestinal Anatomy
- Patient-Powered Smart Implants Improve Spinal Fusion Outcomes
- Wireless Endoscopy System Leverages Holographic Imaging for CPLD
- First-in-Human Bladder Transplant to Revolutionize Treatment of Terminally Compromised Bladders
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
- Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER
- Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing Use
- Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders
- Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Chronic Diseases and Hospitals
- Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion Annually
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
- AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
- Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine Hospital Tests
- New Evidence-Based Algorithms Could Improve Diagnosis of Pediatric Tuberculosis
- Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease
- Automated Urine Analyzer Offers Fast, Sensitive and Precise AST in Near-Patient Settings
- Portable UTI Testing Platform Brings Lab-Quality Molecular Diagnostics to Point-Of-Care Settings
- Game Changing Immunoassay Platform Redefines POC Diagnostics on Every Level
- Portable, Pocket-Sized A1c Testing Device Delivers Results in 5 Minutes From Single Blood Drop
- Fast and Innovative Multiplex PCR Platform Meets Infectious Disease Patient Needs at Point-of-Care
