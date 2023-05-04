First Endocervical Tissue Sampler for Cervical Cancer Diagnosis Captures Comprehensive 360-Degree Sample

There is a pressing need for advancements in the current standard of care for diagnosing the presence of cancerous cells in a woman's cervix. When a woman's pap smear yields abnormal results, she usually undergoes a colposcopy, which often involves endocervical curettage or obtaining a tissue sample from the highly sensitive cervical canal. The available tools for collecting this tissue are limited and can cause pain, bleeding, and severe discomfort, as well as produce inadequate or contaminated samples. If sample contamination occurs, additional tests and office visits would be needed to acquire more samples. Now, the first-ever endocervical tissue sampler (curette) designed to collect and secure a comprehensive sample, maximizing quality and quantity, brings much-needed advanced technologies to women.

Femasys Inc.’s (Suwanee, GA, USA) FemCerv, an FDA-cleared endocervical sampler, is the first of its kind, designed to capture a complete and uncontaminated sample through a relatively pain-free procedure. FemCerv features an expandable collection chamber that is exposed during sampling and closed during removal to contain cervical cells and tissue. It can be used alongside colposcopy and aims to capture and preserve a comprehensive 360-degree tissue sample in a relatively pain-free office visit. FemCerv has now also received approval from Health Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada.

“We are delighted to gain another product approval in Canada, with FemCerv now available to women throughout all of North America as a more advanced alternative for tissue sampling to detect cervical cancer,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Femasys’ founder, president and, chief executive officer.

