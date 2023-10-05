We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
RANDOX LABORATORIES

Download Mobile App




3D-Printed Cerebral Cortex Tissues to Enable Personalized Implantation for Repairing Brain Injuries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Oct 2023
Print article
Image: The 3D-printed 2-layer cerebral cortical tissue was implanted into a mouse brain slice (Photo courtesy of University of Oxford)
Image: The 3D-printed 2-layer cerebral cortical tissue was implanted into a mouse brain slice (Photo courtesy of University of Oxford)

Brain injuries often lead to severe damage to the cerebral cortex, the brain's outer layer, which impairs cognition, movement, and communication. For instance, around 70 million people worldwide are affected by traumatic brain injury (TBI) each year, with 5 million of those cases being severe or life-threatening. Up until now, there have been no reliable treatments for such severe brain injuries which have a profound impact on quality of life. One possible future treatment could be tissue regenerative therapies using stem cell implants, but ensuring these cells mimic the brain's architecture remains a hurdle. Researchers have now made a breakthrough by successfully 3D printing neural cells that replicate the cerebral cortex's structure - a breakthrough that could soon enable tailored repairs for individuals with brain injuries.

Scientists at the University of Oxford (Oxford, UK) have created a two-layered brain tissue by 3D printing human neural stem cells. These printed cells showed promising integration when implanted into slices of mouse brain, both structurally and functionally. The artificial cortical structure was derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs), which have the capability to produce the cell types found in the majority of human tissues. A major advantage of using hiPSCs is that they can be derived from cells harvested from the patients themselves, minimizing the risk of immune response. Researchers used specific combinations of growth factors and chemicals to differentiate these hiPSCs into neural progenitor cells for the two different layers of the cerebral cortex. The cells were then put into a solution to create two separate 'bioinks,' which were used to 3D print the layered structure. The printed tissues managed to maintain their layered cellular architecture for several weeks, as confirmed by the expression of layer-specific biomarkers.

The 3D printed tissues, when implanted into slices of mouse brain, showed a high degree of integration. There was a significant projection of neural processes and movement of neurons across the boundary between the implant and host tissue. The implanted cells also demonstrated signaling activities that aligned with the host cells, indicating functional as well as structural integration between human and mouse cells. The scientists plan to further fine-tune this droplet printing technique to produce even more complex multi-layered structures that closely resemble the human brain's architecture. Beyond their potential for treating brain injuries, these engineered tissues could be valuable for drug testing, understanding brain development, and shedding light on the foundations of cognitive processes.

“Our droplet printing technique provides a means to engineer living 3D tissues with desired architectures, which brings us closer to the creation of personalized implantation treatments for brain injury,” said senior author Dr. Linna Zhou from the Department of Chemistry, University of Oxford.

Related Links:
University of Oxford

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Supplier
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
New
Normothermia System
Astoline
New
Bariatric Stair Chair
EZ-Glide LBS

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes...
Image: The model predicts a woman`s likelihood of developing and dying of breast cancer within a decade (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk

Breast cancer screening is a vital tool against the deadly disease, yet it faces its share of challenges. Although it reduces breast cancer-related deaths, it also has the potential to detect non-harmful... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Wearable Sensor Patch Continuously Monitors ‘Last Line of Defense’ Antibiotic with...
Next-Gen Insertable Cardiac Monitor Offers Long-Term Monitoring for Arrhythmias
Unique Negative Pressure Ventilator System to Advance into Production and Clinical...
Image: The new device has been created to could carry out clinical breast examinations (Photo courtesy of University of Bristol)

Cutting-Edge Robot to Detect Breast Cancer Early and More Accurately

The quality of Clinical Breast Examinations (CBE) hinges on precision, repeatability, and accuracy to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients. Various types of automatic and semi-automatic devices... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring...
Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood...
Image: FDA has cleared the Stat Profile Prime Plus analyzer for micro capillary sample mode (Photo courtesy of Nova Biomedical)

Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving Benefit

Excessive blood collection for lab tests in critically ill patients is known to be a significant cause of severe anemia and increased use of blood products. This, in turn, leads to longer hospital stays... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Driven by Demand for Accurate Diagnosis of Gastr...
Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and...
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in S...
Image: The global surgical lights market is expected to grow by close to USD 0.50 billion from 2022 to 2027 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global Surgical Lights Market Driven by Increasing Number of Procedures

The global surgical lights market is set to witness high growth, largely due to the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses, a surge in demand for cosmetic and plastic surgeries, and untapped opportunities... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE