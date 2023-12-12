We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics .

Download Mobile App




Ultrasound-Based 3D Printing Technology Could Enable Surgery without Cutting Open Patient

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Dec 2023
Print article
Image: Sound waves harden 3D-printed treatments in deep tissues (Photo courtesy of Duke University)
Image: Sound waves harden 3D-printed treatments in deep tissues (Photo courtesy of Duke University)

The utilization of 3D-printing tools is expanding rapidly. From developing medical device prototypes and flexible electronics to engineering tissues for wound healing, the applications are diverse. Traditional 3D printing methods often involve slow, point-by-point building of the object on a robust printing platform. Over the past several years, researchers have made advances with photo-sensitive inks that quickly solidify when exposed to light, enhancing printing speed and quality. However, this method is limited by the need for transparent inks and is less effective for biomedical applications due to light's limited tissue penetration.

Now, engineers at Duke University (Durham, NC, USA) and Harvard Medical School (Boston, MA, USA) have made a significant leap forward by developing a biocompatible ink that solidifies into various 3D structures upon exposure to ultrasound waves. This new technique termed deep-penetrating acoustic volumetric printing (DVAP), enables the creation of biomedical structures deep within tissues, suitable for applications such as bone healing or heart valve repair. DVAP utilizes a specialized "sono-ink," comprising hydrogels, microparticles, and molecules designed to react specifically to ultrasound waves. When this sono-ink is introduced into the target area, an ultrasound printing probe emits focused sound waves that solidify the ink into detailed structures. These structures can vary significantly, from bone-like hexagonal scaffolds to hydrogel bubbles for organ application. The sono-ink's composition is adaptable, allowing for varying durability, degradability, or even color in the final product.

The team demonstrated DVAP's potential through three proof-of-concept experiments. In the first test, they successfully sealed a section of a goat’s heart, simulating a procedure for treating nonvalvular atrial fibrillation, which typically requires invasive surgery. The sono-ink was delivered to a goat heart’s left atrial appendage using a catheter in a printing chamber. The ultrasound probe then emitted waves through 12 mm of tissue, solidifying the ink without harming adjacent tissues, resulting in a flexible material capable of enduring heart-like movements. In a second experiment, they explored DVAP's capability for tissue reconstruction and regeneration. They created a bone defect in a chicken leg and injected the sono-ink, solidifying it through layers of skin and muscle tissue. The formed material seamlessly integrated with the bone, showing no adverse effects on nearby tissues.

Lastly, the team demonstrated DVAP's potential in therapeutic drug delivery. They infused a common chemotherapy drug into the sono-ink and delivered it to liver tissue samples. The ultrasound probe then solidified the ink into hydrogels, which gradually released the chemotherapy, diffusing it into the liver tissue. This groundbreaking approach by Duke and Harvard researchers demonstrates DVAP's vast potential in biomedical applications, offering a less invasive and more versatile alternative to traditional treatment methods.

“Because we can print through tissue, it allows for a lot of potential applications in surgery and therapy that traditionally involve very invasive and disruptive methods,” said Junjie Yao, associate professor of biomedical engineering at Duke. “This work opens up an exciting new avenue in the 3D printing world, and we’re excited to explore the potential of this tool together.”

Related Links:
Duke University
Harvard Medical School 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Specimen Collection & Transport
New
OR Table Accessory
Angular Accessory Rail
Gold Supplier
Temperature Monitor
ThermoScan Temperature Monitoring Unit

Print article
Detecto

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Protected Droplets Could Revolutionize Methods of Targeting Medicines to Specific...
Wearable Laser-Based Technology Ushers in Next Generation of Health Monitoring
Novel Endovascular Catheter Opens Blocked Arteries Deep Within Lungs
Image: RSOM images of the skin of a healthy volunteer (left) and a patient with diabetes (Photo courtesy of TUM)

AI-Powered Skin Scanner Assesses Diabetes Severity by Measuring Microvascular Changes

Small changes in blood vessels are a known effect of diabetes. To study these changes, researchers have now combined artificial intelligence (AI) with innovative high-resolution optoacoustic imaging technology.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Unprecedented AI Integration Transforming Surgery Landscape, Say Experts
New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare
Image: With 5G technology becoming more widely available, remote-controlled robotic surgery is likely to become a reality (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries

The advent of 5G technology is poised to revolutionize the medical device industry, particularly in the realm of telehealth. Through 5G-enabled sensors, teleconferencing has become more advanced, letting... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health

 

COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE