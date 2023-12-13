We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

New Flow-Diverting Stent Treats Unruptured Brain Aneurysms Safely and Effectively

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Dec 2023
Image: A study has confirmed the safety of a new flow-diverting stent in the treatment of brain aneurysms (Photo courtesy of University of King’s College London)
Image: A study has confirmed the safety of a new flow-diverting stent in the treatment of brain aneurysms (Photo courtesy of University of King’s College London)

Brain aneurysms, which are localized, balloon-like weaknesses in blood vessels, can rupture with potentially fatal consequences. The Pipeline Vantage Embolization Devices (PEDV) is a flow-diverting stent that conforms to the artery's shape, covering the aneurysm's entrance to prevent blood from entering. This metal tubular device is inserted into arteries through tiny plastic tubes (catheters), and navigated to the brain aneurysm site under image guidance. Initially, the first version of the PEDV faced technical challenges during artery placement, leading to its market withdrawal. Subsequently, a modified second version was globally released to address these issues. However, its effectiveness and safety in clinical settings remained unverified until this recent assessment.

A new study by researchers at King’s College London (London, UK) has evaluated the safety of updated PEDV in clinical settings. Researchers collected and analyzed data from eight hospitals to determine the device's safety in halting blood flow into brain aneurysms as a part of the treatment process. The findings indicated that the updated PEDV version was effective in obstructing blood flow into aneurysms and safe for patients with unruptured aneurysms. Notably, the study highlighted that the technical challenges related to placing the device in the artery were successfully addressed. Compared to its predecessor, the second version of the PEDV demonstrated easier deployment. In treating unruptured aneurysms, this version also showed improved efficacy and a safety profile comparable to earlier PEDV generations.

Related Links:
King’s College London

