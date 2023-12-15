We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Next Generation Digital Surgery Platform to Revolutionize Surgical Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Dec 2023
Print article
Image: The LUNA Surgical System is Asensus’ next generation digital surgery platform (Photo courtesy of Asensus Surgical)
Image: The LUNA Surgical System is Asensus’ next generation digital surgery platform (Photo courtesy of Asensus Surgical)

An integrated digital surgery solution comprising a next-generation surgical platform and instruments, real-time intraoperative clinical intelligence, and a secure cloud platform for applying machine learning to deliver clinical insights could usher in a new era of performance-guided surgery.

Asensus Surgical (Durham, NC, USA) is pioneering the future of surgery with its next-generation digital surgery platform, LUNA. This platform builds upon feedback gathered from over 10,000 digital laparoscopic procedures performed using their previous Senhance System. LUNA integrates advanced minimally invasive instruments, a first-of-its-kind digital connection between the surgeon and console, and cutting-edge clinical intelligence tools, all aimed at transforming surgical procedures. Central to Asensus' digital surgical solutions is the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU), which brings real-time surgical image analytics to the operating table. This includes machine vision-driven camera control, responding to the surgeon's commands, and recognizing specific objects and locations within the surgical field. The ISU's capabilities extend to measuring anatomy, placing digital tags, enhancing surgical images, and offering Augmented Intelligence (AI)-driven camera control, thereby allowing surgeons to concentrate on critical surgical tasks.

The LUNA platform incorporates an Analytical Feature Set, including pre-operative surgical planning, which utilizes the ISU’s Augmented Intelligence for intraoperative planning and execution. It also boasts a Safety Feature Set, featuring a “no fly zone” function to identify potential hazards and prevent instruments from encroaching on designated anatomical areas during surgery. Additionally, the Training and Education Set includes telestration functionality, enhancing collaboration by enabling team members to annotate, highlight, and draw on a shared visual display of the surgical field in real time.

Asensus has also entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud. This collaboration integrates Google Cloud’s secure cloud data architecture and advanced machine learning technologies with Asensus’ Performance-Guided Surgery framework, powered by the ISU. This integration will leverage Google Cloud's data architecture to collect clinical data, offering access portals and performance dashboards for hospitals and surgeons. Moreover, Google's machine learning technology will analyze this data to extract clinical intelligence, aiding surgeons and healthcare facilities in enhancing patient outcomes and continuously refining the ISU’s software for improved intra-operative insights. Currently, the LUNA Surgical System is in the development stage and is not available for clinical use.

“Our vision is to revolutionize the way surgery is performed and ultimately the way patients are treated. To date, we have made tremendous progress evolving robotically-assisted surgery into Digital Laparoscopy with the combination of our Senhance Surgical System and the intelligent capabilities of our Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU). However, we expect more from a surgical solution,” said Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer of Asensus. “We have firsthand knowledge, shaped by thousands of real-world procedures and years of interactions with surgeons and hospitals, of what the market needs, which is much more than just a robot. The best solution will materially reduce surgical variability and deliver improved outcomes. We are working to deliver that solution, a new era of surgery called Performance-Guided Surgery, the foundation of which will be our new LUNA Surgical System and the clinical intelligence capabilities provided to surgeons through the ongoing development of the ISU.”

Related Links:
Asensus Surgical

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Specimen Collection & Transport
New
Gynecological Examination Chair
arco-matic
Gold Supplier
Temperature Monitor
ThermoScan Temperature Monitoring Unit

Print article
Detecto

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Method of Analyzing ECG Test Helps Clinicians Predict Sudden Cardiac Arrest
AI-Powered Skin Scanner Assesses Diabetes Severity by Measuring Microvascular Ch...
Protected Droplets Could Revolutionize Methods of Targeting Medicines to Specific...
Image: The low-profile magnetic sensors can detect magnetic fields generated by the muscles and the heart (Photo courtesy of Neuranics)

Pioneering Magnetic Sensor Technology to Revolutionize 24/7 Heart Monitoring

Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) is a quantum mechanical effect observed at the nanoscale, where the electrical resistance of a tiny insulating barrier placed between two ferromagnetic layers changes dramatically... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Unprecedented AI Integration Transforming Surgery Landscape, Say Experts
New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare
Image: With 5G technology becoming more widely available, remote-controlled robotic surgery is likely to become a reality (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries

The advent of 5G technology is poised to revolutionize the medical device industry, particularly in the realm of telehealth. Through 5G-enabled sensors, teleconferencing has become more advanced, letting... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health

 

COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE