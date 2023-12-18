Heart Valve That Grows With Patient Could Reduce Surgeries in Children

Many children born with congenital heart disease receive prosthetic valves that help save their lives. Currently available heart valve prostheses have no growth potential, requiring children with heart valve diseases to endure multiple valve replacement surgeries with compounding risks. Now, an artificial heart valve that grows with the child could eliminate these risks.

Scientists at Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC, New York, NY, USA) have developed a prototype for an expandable artificial heart valve that could significantly reduce the number of surgeries needed by children born with congenital heart disease. The innovative prototype is constructed from biocompatible polyurethane, a material chosen for its elasticity, mirroring that of natural heart valves. The valve is designed to expand in size through the inflation of a balloon catheter positioned inside. Initial tests have confirmed the viability of this concept. The research team is currently focused on enhancing their prototypes using superior materials and is gearing up to conduct trials in animal models.

Related Links:

CUIMC