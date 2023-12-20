We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

4D Cardiac Imaging and Navigation Platform Leverages Ultrasound for Providing Real-Time Guidance during Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Dec 2023
Image: VERAFEYE is an end-to-end system for endovascular and intracardiac procedures (Photo courtesy of LUMA Vision)
Image: VERAFEYE is an end-to-end system for endovascular and intracardiac procedures (Photo courtesy of LUMA Vision)

A large number of heart patients currently require multiple visits for repetitive cardiac procedures. These treatments are performed using endovascular techniques, employing a small catheter to access the heart and administer localized treatment. However, a key drawback is the limited imaging capabilities currently available to doctors who often find themselves operating in the dark and unable to directly visualize the intricate details of the heart’s condition. Now, a groundbreaking product could revolutionize medical imaging and transform the way heart conditions are diagnosed and treated.

VERAFEYE from LUMA Vision (Dublin, Ireland) is an all-in-one four-dimensional imaging and navigation platform specifically designed for cardiology, incorporating data-driven software applications. This cutting-edge technology integrates LUMA Vision's unique catheter sensor with advanced digital imaging and deep learning algorithms, offering comprehensive, high-resolution 360º views of the heart and its surrounding structures in motion. The technology's groundbreaking ultrasound-enabled catheter can be seamlessly maneuvered within the heart chambers and vascular system. It is also compatible with standard introducer sheaths and features built-in direct steering, allowing for adaptive, flexible use in varying patient anatomies.

A versatile tool, VERAFEYE is designed to work in tandem with other catheters or systems during cardiac procedures. This all-in-one platform eliminates the need for external imaging systems like X-rays or CT scans by providing all the necessary real-time imaging guidance during surgery. Its precision in delivering detailed anatomic data is crucial for tailoring patient-specific therapies in various cardiac conditions, including atrial fibrillation, left atrial appendage closure, and cardiac valve replacement. One of the key benefits of VERAFEYE is its capacity to offer real-time tissue analysis and navigational assistance during ablation procedures. This feature allows surgeons to monitor and adjust the course of the surgery as it unfolds, thereby enhancing treatment efficacy. Its revolutionary approach aims to reduce the need for multiple surgeries by ensuring procedural success is based on evidence, rather than relying fully on the surgeon's experience.

LUMA Vision

