We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Groundbreaking AR Loupes Set New Standard in Surgical Visualization

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Dec 2023
Print article
Image: The NuLoupes glasses is expected to revolutionize surgical visualization and disrupt the traditional analog market (Photo courtesy of NuEyes)
Image: The NuLoupes glasses is expected to revolutionize surgical visualization and disrupt the traditional analog market (Photo courtesy of NuEyes)

Optical loupes have long been a staple tool for surgeons, dating back to their inception in 1876 by a German ophthalmologist who introduced headband-mounted convex lenses with a light source. These devices help to magnify specific surgical areas, but they come with limitations such as fixed magnification and a non-adjustable optical angle, often causing physical strain for doctors during prolonged surgeries. To address these challenges, a digital augmented reality (AR) smart glasses headset has been developed specifically for surgeons requiring magnification and digital or AR overlays in fields like spinal, neuro, orthopedic, ENT, vascular, and plastic surgery.

NuLoupes, the groundbreaking AR loupes from NuEyes Technologies (Newport Beach, CA, USA), combines cutting-edge 3D stereoscopic technology with a sleek design, offering surgeons an enhanced level of accuracy and real-time 3D visualization. This advancement ushers surgical loupes into the modern era with its revolutionary technology and ecosystem for medical professionals. Transitioning from traditional fixed magnification, NuLoupes introduces high-resolution, variable digital magnification, offering surgeons greater flexibility and an expanded viewing field.

Using NuEyes' proprietary patent-pending camera system NuLoupes will provide live 3D stereoscopic imaging with near-zero latency. The camera system will deliver sub-millimeter accurate depth perception to allow physicians to accurately understand the environment they are viewing. This revolutionary technology is the key to providing natural viewing with enhanced magnification of detailed work in front of the users. NuLoupes is now patent-pending and has received FDA approval, making it the first pair of smart glasses that feature live 3D stereoscopic imaging to receive FDA clearance.

"We are thrilled to announce the FDA approval of NuLoupes, a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the medical technology field," said Mark Greget, Founder and CEO of NuEyes. "NuLoupes represents a huge leap forward in visualization technology, and we are confident that they will revolutionize the way medical professionals approach their work."

Related Links:
NuEyes Technologies 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Specimen Collection & Transport
Silver Supplier
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
Gold Supplier
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus

Print article
Detecto

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Heart Vest Identifies Individuals at High Risk of Sudden Cardiac Death
New Test Predicts Cognitive Dysfunction Risk in Elderly Surgery Patients
AI Tool Uses ECG to Predict Mortality Risk after Surgeries and Procedures
Image: The new CARESITE Micro Luer Access Device is designed to reduce exposure to harmful chemicals and decrease infection risk (Photo courtesy of B. Braun)

Novel Luer Access Device to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Bloodstream Infections

Hospital-acquired bloodstream infections (HA-BSIs), which are generally associated with catheter insertions, are a primary cause of morbidity and mortality. Now, a neutral displacement Luer access device... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Image: SERF SAS is recognized for its innovations in hip implants, including the original Dual Mobility Cup (Photo courtesy of SERF SAS)

Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS

Stryker (San Jose, CA, USA), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, has executed a binding offer to acquire SERF SAS (Décines-Charpieu, France), a joint replacement company.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health

 

COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE