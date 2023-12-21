Groundbreaking AR Loupes Set New Standard in Surgical Visualization

Optical loupes have long been a staple tool for surgeons, dating back to their inception in 1876 by a German ophthalmologist who introduced headband-mounted convex lenses with a light source. These devices help to magnify specific surgical areas, but they come with limitations such as fixed magnification and a non-adjustable optical angle, often causing physical strain for doctors during prolonged surgeries. To address these challenges, a digital augmented reality (AR) smart glasses headset has been developed specifically for surgeons requiring magnification and digital or AR overlays in fields like spinal, neuro, orthopedic, ENT, vascular, and plastic surgery.

NuLoupes, the groundbreaking AR loupes from NuEyes Technologies (Newport Beach, CA, USA), combines cutting-edge 3D stereoscopic technology with a sleek design, offering surgeons an enhanced level of accuracy and real-time 3D visualization. This advancement ushers surgical loupes into the modern era with its revolutionary technology and ecosystem for medical professionals. Transitioning from traditional fixed magnification, NuLoupes introduces high-resolution, variable digital magnification, offering surgeons greater flexibility and an expanded viewing field.

Using NuEyes' proprietary patent-pending camera system NuLoupes will provide live 3D stereoscopic imaging with near-zero latency. The camera system will deliver sub-millimeter accurate depth perception to allow physicians to accurately understand the environment they are viewing. This revolutionary technology is the key to providing natural viewing with enhanced magnification of detailed work in front of the users. NuLoupes is now patent-pending and has received FDA approval, making it the first pair of smart glasses that feature live 3D stereoscopic imaging to receive FDA clearance.

"We are thrilled to announce the FDA approval of NuLoupes, a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the medical technology field," said Mark Greget, Founder and CEO of NuEyes. "NuLoupes represents a huge leap forward in visualization technology, and we are confident that they will revolutionize the way medical professionals approach their work."

