Electrode Arrays with Shape-Changing Capabilities to Extend Life of Implantable Brain Devices

Subconscious breathing and deliberate actions like walking or grasping all originate from signals transmitted through the nervous system by the brain, a complex biological supercomputer. However, the brain can sometimes malfunction, leading to various neurological disorders by sending incorrect or no signals at all. Extensive neuroscience research has led to the development of implanting electrode arrays or tiny wires in the brain to capture electric potential energy typically transmitted through the nervous system. These arrays have allowed patients, such as those with locked-in syndrome who can think and reason but cannot move any muscle except for their eyes, to perform actions previously deemed impossible, like controlling a robot solely with their thoughts. However, as research progresses, it has been observed that these electrode arrays do not last in the long term. The invasive method of implantation used currently leads to the formation of scar tissue. As this scar tissue builds around the device, the electrode arrays capture less specific information, eventually making the subtle differences between neurons unreadable.

In response to this challenge, researchers at Texas A&M University (College Station, TX, USA) are developing new kinds of electrode arrays intended to have a longer lifespan. They are focusing on creating electrode arrays from liquid crystalline materials with shape-changing capabilities that promise a less invasive implantation method. These innovative devices are intended to deploy tiny electrodes directly within the tissue to significantly reduce scarring around the device. The shape-changing nature of the system could not only prolong the life of electrode arrays but also allow them to interact with a larger tissue volume within the cerebral cortex, where much of the brain's high-level processing occurs. While patients with locked-in syndrome are the most common beneficiaries of electrode arrays, this technology has the potential for wider application across various neurological conditions. The research team is optimistic about the future and the potential advancements these electrode array technologies could bring.

“For someone who can no longer walk, a wheelchair could be controlled with the mind instead of with the hands. There is still so much to learn about the brain. These devices could be enabling for studying the brain as well,” said Dr. Taylor Ware, associate professor at Texas A&M University who has received a USD 2.43 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to build and test the new types of electrode arrays. “Building a long-term stable electrical interface to the brain is a tough problem, so I'm hoping we can contribute to that big conversation on ways to improve the longevity of those devices. I think it would be a major outcome for biomedical engineers to be able to build improved neural interfaces.”

