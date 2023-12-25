Flexible Brain-Implantable Probe Accurately Measures Dopamine in Real-Time

Dopamine plays a vital role as a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system, influencing various brain functions like motivation, memory, and reward. Abnormal dopamine levels in the brain are linked to the onset of degenerative brain diseases, making it crucial to monitor these levels in patients with neurological disorders for accurate diagnosis and treatment. Current brain-implantable probes for measuring dopamine typically require the use of at least two separate probes and often have a rigid structure that is unsuitable for the soft tissue of the brain. These issues can lead to tissue damage or inflammation, compromising the probes' ability to consistently and accurately monitor dopamine levels. Although there have been attempts to develop brain-implantable probes using flexible devices, these solutions often still require either large or multiple probes to be inserted, posing a substantial risk of causing significant brain damage.

To overcome the limitations of existing probes, researchers at DGIST (Daegu, South Korea) have created an innovative device to measure dopamine concentrations accurately and in real-time, while minimizing brain damage. This breakthrough device utilizes a single, flexible probe implantable in the brain, promising to be a pivotal technology in developing patient-specific probes for those with degenerative brain conditions. This novel device enables precise dopamine tracking by safely and sustainably inserting a single flexible probe over the long term. The probe boasts a unique double-sided structure: one side houses the working and reference electrodes, while the other contains the counter electrode. This design doubles the measurable area compared to traditional single-surface probes, without increasing the insertion area.

The working electrode was notably enhanced by a complex three-dimensional nanorod structure made of zinc oxide (ZnO), significantly expanding the probe's specific surface area. This innovation positions the technology as a new, minimally invasive dopamine sensor, optimizing probe functionality while minimizing brain tissue damage. Additionally, the probe's electrodes are designed in a serpentine pattern to enhance mechanical stability, addressing the structural challenge of increased distance between the neutral layer of the probe and the electrodes during modification. This thoughtful design ensures the electrodes remain stable even when modified, marking a significant leap in brain disease diagnosis and treatment technology.

“The developed probe based on the double-sided structure facilitates highly precise and stable long-term dopamine concentration measurement, which was not achieved by the use of existing probes. It has the potential to serve as a standard for probe development to support patients with brain diseases,” said Jang Kyung-in, a professor affiliated with the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering at DGIST who led the research team.

Related Links:

DGIST