We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Flexible Brain-Implantable Probe Accurately Measures Dopamine in Real-Time

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Dec 2023
Print article
Image: The dopamine measurement device can precisely analyze dopamine concentration in real time while minimizing brain damage (Photo courtesy of DGIST)
Image: The dopamine measurement device can precisely analyze dopamine concentration in real time while minimizing brain damage (Photo courtesy of DGIST)

Dopamine plays a vital role as a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system, influencing various brain functions like motivation, memory, and reward. Abnormal dopamine levels in the brain are linked to the onset of degenerative brain diseases, making it crucial to monitor these levels in patients with neurological disorders for accurate diagnosis and treatment. Current brain-implantable probes for measuring dopamine typically require the use of at least two separate probes and often have a rigid structure that is unsuitable for the soft tissue of the brain. These issues can lead to tissue damage or inflammation, compromising the probes' ability to consistently and accurately monitor dopamine levels. Although there have been attempts to develop brain-implantable probes using flexible devices, these solutions often still require either large or multiple probes to be inserted, posing a substantial risk of causing significant brain damage.

To overcome the limitations of existing probes, researchers at DGIST (Daegu, South Korea) have created an innovative device to measure dopamine concentrations accurately and in real-time, while minimizing brain damage. This breakthrough device utilizes a single, flexible probe implantable in the brain, promising to be a pivotal technology in developing patient-specific probes for those with degenerative brain conditions. This novel device enables precise dopamine tracking by safely and sustainably inserting a single flexible probe over the long term. The probe boasts a unique double-sided structure: one side houses the working and reference electrodes, while the other contains the counter electrode. This design doubles the measurable area compared to traditional single-surface probes, without increasing the insertion area.

The working electrode was notably enhanced by a complex three-dimensional nanorod structure made of zinc oxide (ZnO), significantly expanding the probe's specific surface area. This innovation positions the technology as a new, minimally invasive dopamine sensor, optimizing probe functionality while minimizing brain tissue damage. Additionally, the probe's electrodes are designed in a serpentine pattern to enhance mechanical stability, addressing the structural challenge of increased distance between the neutral layer of the probe and the electrodes during modification. This thoughtful design ensures the electrodes remain stable even when modified, marking a significant leap in brain disease diagnosis and treatment technology.

“The developed probe based on the double-sided structure facilitates highly precise and stable long-term dopamine concentration measurement, which was not achieved by the use of existing probes. It has the potential to serve as a standard for probe development to support patients with brain diseases,” said Jang Kyung-in, a professor affiliated with the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering at DGIST who led the research team.

Related Links:
DGIST

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Specimen Collection & Transport
New
Silver Supplier
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
Gold Supplier
Heavy-Duty Wheelchair Scale
6495 Stationary

Print article
Detecto

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Novel Luer Access Device to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Bloodstream Infections
Heart Vest Identifies Individuals at High Risk of Sudden Cardiac Death
New Test Predicts Cognitive Dysfunction Risk in Elderly Surgery Patients
Image: The new CNS-2101 platform aims to set a new standard for central nursing (Photo courtesy of Nihon Kohden)

All-in-One Central Nursing Platform Set to Transform Patient Monitoring and Care

An innovative new platform aims to advance central nursing capabilities by enhancing efficiency, communication, and patient care. Nihon Kohden (Tokyo, Japan) has launched the new CNS-2101 central nursing... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Image: SERF SAS is recognized for its innovations in hip implants, including the original Dual Mobility Cup (Photo courtesy of SERF SAS)

Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS

Stryker (San Jose, CA, USA), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, has executed a binding offer to acquire SERF SAS (Décines-Charpieu, France), a joint replacement company.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health

 

COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE