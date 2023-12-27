We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




First High-Precision Dual-Color Optoelectronic Brain Probe to Help Identify Origin of Brain Diseases

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Dec 2023
Print article
Image: The tip of the probe is about 0.2 millimeters wide and 0.05 millimeters thick (Photo courtesy of UMass Amherst)
Image: The tip of the probe is about 0.2 millimeters wide and 0.05 millimeters thick (Photo courtesy of UMass Amherst)

Scientists have made a groundbreaking advancement by creating the first dual-color optoelectronic neural probe. This innovative device stands out from previous single-color probes, which typically control brain activity in just one direction – excitation or inhibition, but not both. This new dual-color probe can simultaneously enhance and silence the electrical activities of the same neurons within precise layers of the brain's cortex and its deeper regions. This development is set to revolutionize the study of densely arranged neural microcircuits in the cortex and deeper brain areas, contributing significantly to the functional mapping of the brain. The ultimate goal is for the device to assist in identifying the origins of various brain disorders.

The device developed by a team of researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst (Amherst, MA, USA) utilizes optogenetics, a technique that employs light to control neural activity. The probe can emit either red or blue light into the brain, which respectively increases or decreases neuronal activity as confirmed by electrical neural recording signals. This feature, known as bidirectional optogenetic electrophysiology, is expected to significantly enhance the study of brain circuitry and provide insights into animal models of diseases.

Bidirectional control of neural activity is vital for advancing our understanding of conditions like epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. However, building such devices is complex, requiring the integration of various optoelectronic materials into a compact space—less than one millimeter—with low crosstalk to each other. This research represents the initial test of this technology, demonstrating its capacity to provide a high spatial resolution and bidirectional control of the brain in mice. Looking ahead, the researchers plan to broaden the scope of their study to test the device's applications in other parts of the body beyond the brain.

Related Links:
University of Massachusetts Amherst 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Specimen Collection & Transport
Silver Supplier
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
Gold Supplier
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B

Print article
Detecto

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Stretchy, Wearable Throat Sensor Processes and Predicts Health Data Faster
All-in-One Central Nursing Platform Set to Transform Patient Monitoring and Care...
Novel Luer Access Device to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Bloodstream Infections
Image: Catheter-related bloodstream infection can be life-threatening, extend hospital stay and increase costs (Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Engineering)

Wearable Sensor Could Reduce Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections

Hospitalized patients already face numerous challenges, and the risk of acquiring a catheter-related bloodstream infection only adds to their burden. These infections, often life-threatening, can prolong... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Image: SERF SAS is recognized for its innovations in hip implants, including the original Dual Mobility Cup (Photo courtesy of SERF SAS)

Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS

Stryker (San Jose, CA, USA), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, has executed a binding offer to acquire SERF SAS (Décines-Charpieu, France), a joint replacement company.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health

 

COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE