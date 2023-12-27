First High-Precision Dual-Color Optoelectronic Brain Probe to Help Identify Origin of Brain Diseases

Scientists have made a groundbreaking advancement by creating the first dual-color optoelectronic neural probe. This innovative device stands out from previous single-color probes, which typically control brain activity in just one direction – excitation or inhibition, but not both. This new dual-color probe can simultaneously enhance and silence the electrical activities of the same neurons within precise layers of the brain's cortex and its deeper regions. This development is set to revolutionize the study of densely arranged neural microcircuits in the cortex and deeper brain areas, contributing significantly to the functional mapping of the brain. The ultimate goal is for the device to assist in identifying the origins of various brain disorders.

The device developed by a team of researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst (Amherst, MA, USA) utilizes optogenetics, a technique that employs light to control neural activity. The probe can emit either red or blue light into the brain, which respectively increases or decreases neuronal activity as confirmed by electrical neural recording signals. This feature, known as bidirectional optogenetic electrophysiology, is expected to significantly enhance the study of brain circuitry and provide insights into animal models of diseases.

Bidirectional control of neural activity is vital for advancing our understanding of conditions like epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. However, building such devices is complex, requiring the integration of various optoelectronic materials into a compact space—less than one millimeter—with low crosstalk to each other. This research represents the initial test of this technology, demonstrating its capacity to provide a high spatial resolution and bidirectional control of the brain in mice. Looking ahead, the researchers plan to broaden the scope of their study to test the device's applications in other parts of the body beyond the brain.

Related Links:

University of Massachusetts Amherst