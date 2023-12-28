We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Neurostimulator Implant Uses Bioelectronic Technology to Treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Dec 2023
Print article
Image: A clinical trial is evaluating the breakthrough bioelectronic device for inflammatory bowel disease (Photo courtesy of Boomerang Medical)
Image: A clinical trial is evaluating the breakthrough bioelectronic device for inflammatory bowel disease (Photo courtesy of Boomerang Medical)

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is a chronic, idiopathic inflammatory condition characterized by inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract, primarily manifesting as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Despite a range of biologic treatments available, effectively managing IBD remains a significant hurdle. Many patients experience non-responsiveness or diminished efficacy over time with existing therapies, leading to continued suffering and, frequently, the need for surgical intervention in severe cases. Consequently, the medical community is seeking new and more effective treatments for IBD. Now, a clinical trial is assessing the potential of sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) in treating Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis using a small implantable device that emits mild electrical impulses to stimulate a specific nerve pathway to reduce inflammation and improve IBD symptoms.

Boomerang Medical (Mountain View, CA, USA) is investigating the potential of SNS to activate nerve pathways to reduce inflammation and symptoms associated with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. SNS involves a small medical device implanted near the tailbone that delivers gentle electrical pulses to the sacral nerve. This method has been FDA-approved and utilized for over two decades to treat conditions like overactive bladder and fecal incontinence. Granted breakthrough device designation by the FDA in March 2023, Boomerang’s neurostimulator is designed for subcutaneous implantation via a minimally invasive procedure.

The ongoing trial aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of this device in individuals with mild to moderate Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, including those who haven't previously undergone advanced biologic therapies. This unique aspect of the study, BOOM-IBD, allows for a broader patient inclusion compared to typical IBD trials. This single-group, open-label study plans to enroll 40 adult participants diagnosed with either Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis and is actively recruiting at eight clinical sites across the United States. Boomerang has successfully advanced to the second stage of pilot study enrollment, examining the efficacy of its bioelectronic technology in IBD treatment.

“We are thrilled to enroll the first patients in this clinical trial of our breakthrough bioelectronic device for IBD,” said Heather Simonsen, CEO of Boomerang Medical. “This trial represents a major milestone in our efforts to develop a new therapeutic approach for patients suffering from Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. We are grateful for the support of our clinical trial partners and the FDA, and we look forward to advancing this important work.”

Related Links:
Boomerang Medical 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Specimen Collection & Transport
Silver Supplier
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
Gold Supplier
Temperature Monitor
ThermoScan Temperature Monitoring Unit

Print article
Detecto

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Wearable Sensor Could Reduce Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections
New Stretchy, Wearable Throat Sensor Processes and Predicts Health Data Faster
All-in-One Central Nursing Platform Set to Transform Patient Monitoring and Care...
Image: HYLA blood sensor is designed to provide real-time continuous measurements of key blood parameters (Photo courtesy of Inspira)

Non-Invasive Sensor for Continuous, Real-Time Blood Data Collection and Analysis to Transform ICU Operations

Currently, frequent invasive blood tests are required to be done to detect changes in the medical condition of hospitalized patients. Now, a non-invasive real-time blood sensor is expected to reduce the... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Image: SERF SAS is recognized for its innovations in hip implants, including the original Dual Mobility Cup (Photo courtesy of SERF SAS)

Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS

Stryker (San Jose, CA, USA), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, has executed a binding offer to acquire SERF SAS (Décines-Charpieu, France), a joint replacement company.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health

 

COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE