We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Remotely Operated Robotic Surgical System to Democratize Endovascular Interventional Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Jan 2024
Print article
Image: LIBERTY is the first ever single-use endovascular surgical robotic system designed to streamline endovascular procedures (Photo courtesy of Microbot Medical)
Image: LIBERTY is the first ever single-use endovascular surgical robotic system designed to streamline endovascular procedures (Photo courtesy of Microbot Medical)

The endovascular market is a massive one with unmet needs that can be fulfilled by robotics although existing robotics has extremely low penetration due to several barriers hampering adoption. Over the next 3-5 years, most interventionalists expect to use robotics, despite the lack of technology to overcome the multiple barriers leading to their low penetration in the endovascular space. Now, the world’s first single-use endovascular robotic system focused on increasing access to robotic technology could revolutionize the way endovascular procedures are performed.

Microbot Medical’s (Braintree, MA, USA) LIBERTY endovascular robotic surgical system aims to improve the way surgical robotics are being used in endovascular procedures today, by eliminating the need for large, cumbersome, and expensive capital equipment, while reducing radiation exposure and physician strain. The LIBERTY endovascular robotic surgical system’s remote operation has the potential to be the first system to democratize endovascular interventional procedures.

Microbot has successfully completed its GLP pivotal pre-clinical study, done under the guidelines of FDA-required levels of planning, controlling, monitoring, and reporting, using a porcine model. The study was conducted by three leading interventional radiologists who utilized the LIBERTY endovascular robotic surgical system to perform 96 robotic navigations. Target vessels with surrounding tissue were examined and evaluated microscopically after they were subjected to procedures using a range of commercially available intravascular catheterization devices controlled and manipulated via the LIBERTY endovascular robotic surgical system.

“I am very pleased with the positive outcomes of the histopathology report and the completion of the GLP study,” said Juan Diaz Cartelle, Chief Medical Officer. “This gives us confidence to move forward to the next stage of human clinical studies.”

“Today’s announcement marks another important milestone for the Company, as we continue our transition from R&D and pre-clinical phase into the clinical, regulatory and pre-commercial phase,” added Harel Gadot, CEO. “We expect to submit our IDE application to the FDA soon and commence our pivotal human clinical trial, completing our transition to a clinically stage company.”

Related Links:
Microbot Medical

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Specimen Collection & Transport
Silver Supplier
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
Gold Supplier
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B

Print article
Detecto

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Non-Invasive Sensor for Continuous, Real-Time Blood Data Collection and Analysis...
Wearable Sensor Could Reduce Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections
New Stretchy, Wearable Throat Sensor Processes and Predicts Health Data Faster
Image: Pending FDA approval, alfapump could become the first active implantable medical device in the US for treating liver ascites (Photo courtesy of Sequana Medical)

Fully Implantable, Wirelessly Charged Device Treats Recurrent or Refractory Ascites Due to Liver Cirrhosis

Recurrent and refractory ascites is a key complication of liver cirrhosis, characterized by the accumulation of fluid in the abdomen. These patients can have up to 15 liters of extra fluid in their bodies,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Image: SERF SAS is recognized for its innovations in hip implants, including the original Dual Mobility Cup (Photo courtesy of SERF SAS)

Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS

Stryker (San Jose, CA, USA), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, has executed a binding offer to acquire SERF SAS (Décines-Charpieu, France), a joint replacement company.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health

 

COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE