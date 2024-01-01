Remotely Operated Robotic Surgical System to Democratize Endovascular Interventional Procedures

The endovascular market is a massive one with unmet needs that can be fulfilled by robotics although existing robotics has extremely low penetration due to several barriers hampering adoption. Over the next 3-5 years, most interventionalists expect to use robotics, despite the lack of technology to overcome the multiple barriers leading to their low penetration in the endovascular space. Now, the world’s first single-use endovascular robotic system focused on increasing access to robotic technology could revolutionize the way endovascular procedures are performed.

Microbot Medical’s (Braintree, MA, USA) LIBERTY endovascular robotic surgical system aims to improve the way surgical robotics are being used in endovascular procedures today, by eliminating the need for large, cumbersome, and expensive capital equipment, while reducing radiation exposure and physician strain. The LIBERTY endovascular robotic surgical system’s remote operation has the potential to be the first system to democratize endovascular interventional procedures.

Microbot has successfully completed its GLP pivotal pre-clinical study, done under the guidelines of FDA-required levels of planning, controlling, monitoring, and reporting, using a porcine model. The study was conducted by three leading interventional radiologists who utilized the LIBERTY endovascular robotic surgical system to perform 96 robotic navigations. Target vessels with surrounding tissue were examined and evaluated microscopically after they were subjected to procedures using a range of commercially available intravascular catheterization devices controlled and manipulated via the LIBERTY endovascular robotic surgical system.

“I am very pleased with the positive outcomes of the histopathology report and the completion of the GLP study,” said Juan Diaz Cartelle, Chief Medical Officer. “This gives us confidence to move forward to the next stage of human clinical studies.”

“Today’s announcement marks another important milestone for the Company, as we continue our transition from R&D and pre-clinical phase into the clinical, regulatory and pre-commercial phase,” added Harel Gadot, CEO. “We expect to submit our IDE application to the FDA soon and commence our pivotal human clinical trial, completing our transition to a clinically stage company.”

