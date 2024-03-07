Tiny Wireless Bulbs Placed Inside Body Could Revolutionize Clinical Health Care

Biomedical implants have significantly transformed healthcare, offering life-changing solutions for several health issues. Electrode-based implants like cochlear implants, cardiac pacemakers, and brain stimulators operate on the electrical excitability of cells to restore hearing, regulate heart function, and alleviate symptoms of diseases such as Parkinson's. Now, researchers have developed a groundbreaking device platform that enables smaller wireless light sources to be placed within the human body. These light sources offer a less invasive approach to treating and understanding diseases that traditionally require bulky implant devices.

The novel approach presented by scientists from the University of St Andrews (Scotland, UK) and the University of Cologne (Cologne, Germany) integrates organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) on acoustic antennas. OLEDs, used in smartphones and high-end TVs, comprise thin organic material layers that can be easily applied to various surfaces. The researchers leveraged this property to deposit OLEDs on acoustic antennas, combining their unique features into one ultra-compact device.

The size of both classical and acoustic antennas determines the frequency at which the device operates and, in turn, the frequency of the magnetic field that is received. This mechanism is leveraged in the new wireless light sources: by adjusting the operating frequencies of various acoustic antennas through minor size variations, the scientists can independently control several light bulbs. This capability opens possibilities for separately addressing multiple stimulators in the body, potentially revolutionizing the treatment of neurological disorders. The team's vision for the 'ideal stimulator' combines minimal device size with low operation frequency and optical stimulation. The next steps involve miniaturizing the wireless OLEDs and testing the technology in animal models, marking a significant advancement in medical implant technology.

