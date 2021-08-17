MEDICA 2021 and COMPAMED 2021 to Restart as In-Person Events from November 15-18, 2021 in Germany

MEDICA 2021, the world’s no. 1 medical trade fair, and COMPAMED 2021, the international main event for medical technology suppliers which is held in parallel, will start up again as in-person events.Both events will take place at the exhibition halls of Messe Düsseldorf (Düsseldorf, Germany), the organizer, from 15 - 18 November in Düsseldorf, Germany. Expressing their anticipation, authoritative experts and decision-makers of the healthcare industry have clearly committed to participating on site. In a current survey of several thousand international MEDICA and COMPAMED visitors from previous years, three quarters stated expressly that they intend to attend this year’s trade fairs. With a specific focus on Germany and the neighboring European countries, these visits are a fixed point on the agenda, as three quarters of the survey participants from these countries (with particularly easy travel options) also want to come to Düsseldorf.The medical technology industry is equally positive about the events. Exhibitors will bring their comprehensive portfolios of medical products, devices and instruments, including all the stages in their development, production and distribution processes, to present at MEDICA 2021 and COMPAMED 2021. Based on Messe Düsseldorf’s experience with the events which were held entirely online in November 2020 due to safety reasons (but still drew a total of 45,000 unique users from approximately 170 countries and 405,000 page views), program items that are in high demand will be offered on site, as well as being accessible and viewable for participants online via simply structured ticketing.This applies for the forums which are integrated into the themed segments of the trade fair, such as: the MEDICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE FORUM (including the MEDICA Start-up COMPETITION and the Healthcare Innovation World Cup), MEDICA HEALTH IT FORUM, MEDICA TECH FORUM, MEDICA LABMED FORUM and the MEDICA ECON FORUM, brought to you by Messe Düsseldorf and the Techniker Krankenkasse (TK, a German health insurance fund). At COMPAMED, the following forums are on the programme: the COMPAMED HIGH-TECH FORUM by IVAM with a special focus on the microtechnology and nanotechnology sectors and the COMPAMED SUPPLIERS FORUM by DeviceMed, where the content is focused on the entire development and manufacturing field.In addition to these highlights, a program of several on-stage events at the epicenter of the trade fair will also be on offer. Holders of the relevant tickets can follow the talks and discussions simultaneously via live streams on the industry portals MEDICA.de and COMPAMED.de. Further highlights of MEDICA 2021’s program are the 44th German Hospital Conference, the main event for directors and managing executives of German clinics, and the conferences DiMiMED and MEDICA MEDICINE + SPORTS CONFERENCE that will be held in English. These conferences will gather together experts in the fields of military and disaster medicine and the who’s who of sports medicine and science at the venue in Düsseldorf.“Our partners and the trade associations stand firmly behind the trade fairs and appreciate the value of in-person events. The exhibitors are very interested in participating and are delighted to see all of the important industry decision makers and exchange ideas in real life again at Messe Düsseldorf, after so many months of exclusively digital contact with business partners and potential customers,” says Erhard Wienkamp, Managing Director of Messe Düsseldorf.