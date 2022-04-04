We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
06 Apr 2022 - 10 Apr 2022
CRITICARE 2022 - 28th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM)
07 Apr 2022 - 09 Apr 2022
Medical Fair India 2022
07 Apr 2022 - 09 Apr 2022
142nd Annual Meeting of the American Surgical Association (ASA).

Fresenius Kabi to Acquire Medical Technology Company Ivenix

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Apr 2022
Print article
Image: Fresenius Kabi’s acquisition of Ivenix is designed to transform advanced infusion care (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
Image: Fresenius Kabi’s acquisition of Ivenix is designed to transform advanced infusion care (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Fresenius Kabi (Bad Homburg, Germany), which specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition, has agreed to acquire Ivenix, Inc. (North Andover, MA, USA), a specialized infusion therapy company. Ivenix’s advanced infusion system combined with Fresenius Kabi’s intravenous fluids and infusion therapy offerings will bring a comprehensive portfolio of infusion products to U.S. hospitals.

Ivenix has developed a technologically advanced infusion system, including a large volume pump (LVP) with administration sets, infusion management software tools, applications and analytics to inform care and advance efficiency. The Ivenix Infusion System is centered around the patient and clinician and is designed to reduce infusion-related errors and drive down the total cost of ownership. After having received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval, the Ivenix Infusion System was launched in late 2021. The combination of Ivenix’ hardware and software products with Fresenius Kabi’s offerings in intravenous fluids and infusion devices will create a comprehensive portfolio of products for the growing infusion therapy market.

“We’re very pleased to partner with Fresenius Kabi, a leading global health care company. Together, we intend to transform the standard of care for North American health care providers and patients by providing the highest level of safe and effective integrated infusion care,” said Jorgen B. Hansen, Ivenix’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Combining Ivenix’s expertise in pump technology and software with our infrastructure, portfolio, and presence in hospital settings represents an ideal opportunity. We intend to scale the launch of Ivenix’s next-generation infusion system while driving growth opportunities in the United States. With today’s announcement, Fresenius Kabi expects to create a leading, comprehensive infusion therapy offering,” said Michael Sen, President and CEO, Fresenius Kabi.

Related Links:
Fresenius Kabi 
Ivenix, Inc.


Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Enzyme-Based Point-of-Care Test Could Rapidly Identify Stroke Patients upon Arrival...
State-of-the-Art Syringe Infusion System Answers Worldwide Need for Portable, No...
Philips Capsule Surveillance Solution Identifies Deteriorating Patient Condition...
Image: A new study has the potential to enhance prevention of sudden cardiac arrest (Photo courtesy of Cedars-Sinai)

AI IDs Cardiac Arrest Patients Who Can Benefit From Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest claims at least 300,000 U.S. lives annually. For those affected, 90% will die within 10 minutes of cardiac arrest. For this largely fatal condition, prevention would... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Medical Robot Performs Minimally Invasive Liver Cancer Treatment
Surgical Training Tool Improves Ability to Practice Essential Surgical Skills
High-Speed 3D Microscope Sees Real-Time Cellular Detail in Living Tissues to Guide...
Image: Tiny, wireless device can treat neurological diseases or block pain (Photo courtesy of Rice University)

Surgical Implant Could Pave Way for Real-Time Sensing of Biochemical, pH and Blood-Oxygen

A wireless millimetric magnetoelectric implant for the endovascular stimulation of peripheral nerves could lead to a wide range of low-risk, highly precise therapies as well as enable real-time sensing... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
AI-Enabled Tool Predicts Heart Attacks by Measuring Coronary Plaque Buildup in CTA...
AI Renal Care Solution Identifies High- or Low-Risk Patients and Recommends Actions...
Image: Sexual Health Click Test (Photo courtesy of Visby Medical)

POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can cause serious complications, and they require communication with patient partners who may or may not be symptomatic who also need to be treated.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE