Fresenius Kabi to Acquire Medical Technology Company Ivenix

Fresenius Kabi (Bad Homburg, Germany), which specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition, has agreed to acquire Ivenix, Inc. (North Andover, MA, USA), a specialized infusion therapy company. Ivenix’s advanced infusion system combined with Fresenius Kabi’s intravenous fluids and infusion therapy offerings will bring a comprehensive portfolio of infusion products to U.S. hospitals.

Ivenix has developed a technologically advanced infusion system, including a large volume pump (LVP) with administration sets, infusion management software tools, applications and analytics to inform care and advance efficiency. The Ivenix Infusion System is centered around the patient and clinician and is designed to reduce infusion-related errors and drive down the total cost of ownership. After having received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval, the Ivenix Infusion System was launched in late 2021. The combination of Ivenix’ hardware and software products with Fresenius Kabi’s offerings in intravenous fluids and infusion devices will create a comprehensive portfolio of products for the growing infusion therapy market.

“We’re very pleased to partner with Fresenius Kabi, a leading global health care company. Together, we intend to transform the standard of care for North American health care providers and patients by providing the highest level of safe and effective integrated infusion care,” said Jorgen B. Hansen, Ivenix’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Combining Ivenix’s expertise in pump technology and software with our infrastructure, portfolio, and presence in hospital settings represents an ideal opportunity. We intend to scale the launch of Ivenix’s next-generation infusion system while driving growth opportunities in the United States. With today’s announcement, Fresenius Kabi expects to create a leading, comprehensive infusion therapy offering,” said Michael Sen, President and CEO, Fresenius Kabi.

Related Links:

Fresenius Kabi

Ivenix, Inc.