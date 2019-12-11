We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Vibro-Acoustic Air Pressure System Clears the Airways

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Dec 2019
Image: Air pressure and ultrasound pulses help clear the bronchi (Photo courtesy of BGN)
A novel technology removes secretions from the airways of patients suffering from diseases affecting the respiratory tract.

Developed at BGN Technologies (Beer Sheva; Israel) through a collaboration between Ben-Gurion University (BGU; Beer Sheva, Israel), Cincinnati Children's Hospital (OH, USA), and other institutions, the AeroSelf system simultaneously introduces low-frequency, low-pressure, air flow oscillations and high frequency acoustic pulses into the airway and lungs. At first, air pulsations dominate as they penetrate the mucus. Detachment and removal of mucus from the airway wall is then achieved by the acoustic waves, which agglomerate the mucus chunks.

To optimize the process, a software algorithm matches the required frequencies, amplitudes, duty cycle, and relative phases to the specific patient’s geometry. The system can thus treat the core of obstructive airways pathophysiology diseases, the buildup of mucus in the small airways, in a range of respiratory conditions, such as bronchiolitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cystic fibrosis (CF). The system is especially important in the treatment of blocked airways in children, who are more susceptible to secretion obstructions due to their smaller airway cross sectional area.

“The combination of air pulsation and acoustic waves was shown to be effective in a series of lab test that simulated human airway and lungs. Our collaboration with Cincinnati Children's and BGU laid the foundation for developing this novel technique,” said Professor Ephraim Gutmark, MD, of UC. “We are now in the process of further developing a device based on a unique clinical protocol that will offer treatment superior to existing solutions.”

“Even though airway secretions are a major component in the pathophysiology of numerous serious diseases affecting the respiratory tract, there is currently no effective therapeutic modality that directly or indirectly treats the small airways,” said Professor David Katoshevski, PhD, of BGU. “Our colleagues at Cincinnati Children's brought the medical knowledge and an unmet need that was coupled with our technical and engineering capabilities. Together we developed this innovative solution in order to allow bronchiolitis, COPD, and CF patients to breathe freely.”

