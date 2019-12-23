We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Greiner Bio-One

Download Mobile App




FFR Guidance System Confirms Coronary Stent Necessity

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Dec 2019
Print article
Image: The FFRangio system dashboard (Photo courtesy of CathWorks)
Image: The FFRangio system dashboard (Photo courtesy of CathWorks)
A non-invasive fractional flow reserve (FFR) system delivers multi-vessel physiologic measurements to support functional evaluation of coronary artery disease (CAD).

The CathWorks (Kfar Saba, Israel) FFRangio System provides intra-procedural non-invasive diagnostic technology that aids qualitative analysis of previously acquired angiography data in CAD patients. The software based system is installed on a mobile cart that holds a computer processing unit, a user interface with an LCD screen and keyboard/mouse combo, an isolation transformer, and a network isolator. System operation requires only a mains power connections and a digital imaging and communications in medicine (DICOM) communication port to retrieve X-ray C-arm images.

The system also supports visual output to the Cath Lab main displays, so that the system user interface may be observed on both the system's LCD display and on the Cath Lab's main display (boom monitor). In order to calculate FFRangio, a value derived from simulated blood flow data obtained from coronary angiography images, the user first selects the appropriate images, and following system prompts, marks key features, including target lesion, ostium location, main vessel, target vessel, and its side branches. The system then matches the corresponding vessels among the projections to generate a 3D computer model of the vessels and determine FFRangio.

“Doctors knew that conventional FFR provided valuable objective data, but that came with the cost, risk, and time,” said Professor Ran Kornowski, MD, chairman of cardiology at Rabin Medical Center (Petah Tikva, Israel) and co-inventor of the CathWorks technology. “We believe that we have accomplished our goal of providing doctors with objective data to inform their clinical decision-making without an additional intervention.”

FFR is a physiological index used to determine the hemodynamic severity of atherosclerotic narrowing of the coronary arteries. It specifically identifies which coronary narrowing is responsible for the ischemic obstruction of the flow of blood to a patient’s heart muscle, and helps guide interventional cardiologists in determining which lesions warrant stenting, resulting in improved patient outcomes and reduced health care costs.

Related Links:
CathWorks


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
AI Places Confidential Health Information at Risk
Image: A new study suggests that computer algorithms can identify skin lesions better than expert dermatologists (Photo courtesy of MedUni Vienna/ Shutterstock).

AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions

A new study shows that artificial intelligence (AI) machine-learning (ML) classifiers outperform human experts in the diagnosis of pigmented skin lesions. Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Fluoroscopic Grid Aids Surgical Anatomic Alignment
3D Model Helps Elucidate Pediatric Cloacal Malformation
Bariatric Surgery Reverses Subclinical Heart Disease
Image: Ultrasound and air bubbles can disrupt the BB for hours (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Implantable Ultrasound Technology Opens Blood-Brain Barrier

A new study shows how an ultrasound-mediated procedure can increase Paclitaxel delivery to the brain five-fold by cracking open the blood brain barrier (BBB). Researchers at Northwestern University... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
External Collection Device Manages Female Urinary Incontinence
Home Cervical Cancer Testing May Replace Pap Tests
Informal Sharing of Breast Milk Gains Popularity
Image: Water Births are safe for both mother and child (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births

A new study suggests that water births are safe, and that women who take advantage of them sustain fewer first and second-degree tears. Researchers at the University of Michigan (U-M; Ann Arbor, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Focused Ultrasound Relieves Tremors in Parkinson's Patients
Mobile Platform Helps Identify Unilateral Spatial Neglect
Robotic Entities Could Improve Institutional Quality of Care
Image: Sensory insoles can monitor developing diabetic foot ulcers (Photo courtesy of Orpyx)

Sensory Shoe Insoles Help Prevent Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Novel insoles assist management and prevention of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) through advanced foot sensor technology and real-time analytics. The Orpyx (Calgary, Canada) SI Sensory Insoles with remote... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
AI in Medicine Projected to Reach USD 17.02 Billion by 2024
MEDICA Healthcare Forum to Present New State-of-the-Art Solutions
ZOLL Medical Completes Acquisition of Cardiac Science
Image: IoT applications offer advantages to health care providers and patients, which can greatly improve healthcare options and services (Photo courtesy of Datafloq).

IoT-Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Projected to Reach USD 69.7 Billion by 2023

The global IoT-enabled healthcare equipment market is projected to grow at the rate of 29.9% annually from USD 18.8 billion in 2018 to USD 69.7 billion in 2023, driven by digitization during the forecast period.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2019 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE