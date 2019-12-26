We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Greiner Bio-One

Download Mobile App




Pacifier Biosensor Noninvasively Monitors Newborn Health

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Dec 2019
Print article
Image: A biosensor inside a pacifier can monitor newborns (Photo courtesy of UCSD)
Image: A biosensor inside a pacifier can monitor newborns (Photo courtesy of UCSD)
A new study shows how a pacifier-based biosensor can track metabolite levels in saliva, providing a way to diagnose and treat even the smallest of patients.

Developed by researchers at the University of Alcalá (UAH; Madrid, Spain) and the University of California, San Diego (UCSD; USA) the novel pacifier operates as a portable wireless device that noninvasively monitors biomarkers in the infant’s saliva. Mouth movements on the pacifier result in efficient saliva pumping, promoting unidirectional flow from the mouth to a built-in, integrated electrochemical detection chamber that contains an enzymatic biosensor, located outside of the oral cavity.

To examine the capabilities of the pacifier, the researchers used it to detect glucose levels in diabetic adults and compared the results to their blood glucose levels, which showed good correlation. And while the platform has not yet been tested in babies, the researchers suggest that it could simplify infant health monitoring in a real-time and in a selective fashion, and that in the future it could be configured to monitor other disease biomarkers present in human saliva. The study was published on November 5, 2019, in Analytical Chemistry.

“Wearable sensors for noninvasive monitoring of physiological parameters are a growing technology. Especially in neonates, the development of portable and non-harmful monitoring devices is urgently needed, because they cannot provide any feedback about discomfort or health complaints,” concluded lead author Laura García-Carmona, PhD, of the UAH department of nano-engineering, and colleagues. “This initial demonstration of glucose monitoring introduces new possibilities for metabolites monitoring in infants and neonates using saliva as a noninvasive sample.”

Saliva is an extracellular fluid that is 99.5⁠% water plus electrolytes, metabolites, mucus, white blood cells, epithelial cells, enzymes (such as amylase and lipase), and antimicrobial agents (secretory IgA and lysozymes.) The enzymes are essential in beginning the process of digestion of dietary starches and fats. Saliva also performs a lubricating function, wetting food and permitting the initiation of swallowing, and protecting the oral mucosa.

Related Links:
University of Alcalá
University of California, San Diego



Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
AI Places Confidential Health Information at Risk
Image: A new study suggests that computer algorithms can identify skin lesions better than expert dermatologists (Photo courtesy of MedUni Vienna/ Shutterstock).

AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions

A new study shows that artificial intelligence (AI) machine-learning (ML) classifiers outperform human experts in the diagnosis of pigmented skin lesions. Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Automated Injector Enables Contrast Dose Management
Implantable Ultrasound Technology Opens Blood-Brain Barrier
Fluoroscopic Grid Aids Surgical Anatomic Alignment
Image: Male sexual dysfunction is common after inguinal hernia repair (Photo courtesy of iStock)

Male Sexual Dysfunction Common After Hernia Repair

Many men experience sexual dysfunction or pain during sexual activity after inguinal hernia surgery, claims a new study. Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine (PSU; Hershey, PA, USA) conducted... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
External Collection Device Manages Female Urinary Incontinence
Home Cervical Cancer Testing May Replace Pap Tests
Informal Sharing of Breast Milk Gains Popularity
Image: Water Births are safe for both mother and child (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births

A new study suggests that water births are safe, and that women who take advantage of them sustain fewer first and second-degree tears. Researchers at the University of Michigan (U-M; Ann Arbor, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Sensory Shoe Insoles Help Prevent Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Focused Ultrasound Relieves Tremors in Parkinson's Patients
Mobile Platform Helps Identify Unilateral Spatial Neglect
Image: The ID-Cap ingestible event marker gelatin capsule and ID-Tag (Photo courtesy of etectRx)

Ingestible Marker Reliably Tracks Ingestion Events

A novel ingestible event marker helps clinicians overcome the challenges of patient non-adherence to medication regimens. The etectRx (Gainesville, FL, USA) ID-Cap system is comprised of a gelatin capsule... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
IoT-Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Projected to Reach USD 69.7 Billion by 2...
AI in Medicine Projected to Reach USD 17.02 Billion by 2024
MEDICA Healthcare Forum to Present New State-of-the-Art Solutions
Illustration

Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2026

The global vital signs monitoring devices market was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2019-2026 to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2026.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2019 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE