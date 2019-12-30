We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Controlled Fluid Exchange System Advances Neurocritical Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 Dec 2019
Print article
Image: The IRRAflow ICP monitoring and drainage system (Photo courtesy of IRRAS)
Image: The IRRAflow ICP monitoring and drainage system (Photo courtesy of IRRAS)
A transformative fluid management system combines controlled irrigation with ongoing drainage to better manage patients with intracranial bleedings.

The IRRAS (Stockholm, Sweden) IRRAflow device is an intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring and drainage system designed to manage intracranial cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) volume. The system includes a reusable control unit, the IRRAflow tube set, and the IRRAflow dual-lumen catheter. The dynamic fluid management takes place in a closed-circulatory system, in which ICP is continuously monitored and adjusted through cyclical fluid irrigation and drainage. The system is intended for use in patients with increased ICP in whom an external drainage and monitoring is needed for up to 24 hours.

An aspiration bag attached to the control unit can be height-adjusted in order to define the relative positions of the aspiration bag and the IRRAflow catheter tip intracranial position, thus controlling the speed of CSF drainage by regulating hydrostatic pressure. As the system is unidirectional and gravity-driven, drainage rate can be actively guided and optimized for each patient. The system’s default mode allows single bolus fluid injections (on a parallel saline line) in order to flush out the catheter whenever it becomes clogged. CSF or intracranial fluid samples can also be taken from the aspiration port for analysis.

“In my previous patient treatment experience with IRRAflow, I found the system's combination of irrigation and drainage to be a valuable tool in treating my critically ill patients with intracranial bleeding and brain infections,” said neurosurgeon Behnam Rezai Jahromi, MD, of Helsinki University Hospital (Finland). “Innovation in neurocritical care has been limited through the years, and I look forward to studying the potential impact of IRRAflow more closely in the future.”

External ventricular drains (EVDs) are vital tools for managing ICP during neurological emergency situations by regulating excess fluid drainage, critical for the recovery of such patients. Unfortunately, most EVDs are generally primitive systems that rely solely on gravity alone, and as a result, they have been plagued by blockages that can lead to inefficient drainage and other complications.

Related Links:
IRRAS
Helsinki University Hospital



Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
AI Places Confidential Health Information at Risk
Image: A new study suggests that computer algorithms can identify skin lesions better than expert dermatologists (Photo courtesy of MedUni Vienna/ Shutterstock).

AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions

A new study shows that artificial intelligence (AI) machine-learning (ML) classifiers outperform human experts in the diagnosis of pigmented skin lesions. Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Male Sexual Dysfunction Common After Hernia Repair
Automated Injector Enables Contrast Dose Management
Implantable Ultrasound Technology Opens Blood-Brain Barrier
Image: Balloon Dilation is safe for sleeve gastrectomy stenosis (Photo courtesy of iStock)

Balloon Dilation Effectively Treats Sleeve Gastrectomy Stenosis

Endoscopic balloon dilation (EBD) appears to be a safe, minimally invasive alternative to surgical revision for sleeve gastrectomy stenosis (SGS), according to a new study. Researchers at NYU Langone... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
External Collection Device Manages Female Urinary Incontinence
Home Cervical Cancer Testing May Replace Pap Tests
Informal Sharing of Breast Milk Gains Popularity
Image: Water Births are safe for both mother and child (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births

A new study suggests that water births are safe, and that women who take advantage of them sustain fewer first and second-degree tears. Researchers at the University of Michigan (U-M; Ann Arbor, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Sensory Shoe Insoles Help Prevent Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Focused Ultrasound Relieves Tremors in Parkinson's Patients
Mobile Platform Helps Identify Unilateral Spatial Neglect
Image: The ID-Cap ingestible event marker gelatin capsule and ID-Tag (Photo courtesy of etectRx)

Ingestible Marker Reliably Tracks Ingestion Events

A novel ingestible event marker helps clinicians overcome the challenges of patient non-adherence to medication regimens. The etectRx (Gainesville, FL, USA) ID-Cap system is comprised of a gelatin capsule... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2026
IoT-Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Projected to Reach USD 69.7 Billion by 2...
AI in Medicine Projected to Reach USD 17.02 Billion by 2024
Illustration

Global Anesthesia Machines (Mobile & Standalone) Market to Reach USD 7.78 Billion by 2022

The global anesthesia machines market was valued at about USD 6.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% to USD 7.78 billion in 2022, driven mainly by an increasing number of surgeries worldwide.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2019 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE