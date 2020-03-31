Medical Grade Sensor Continuously Monitors Vital Signs

A comprehensive and advanced tracking system monitors COVID-19 patient’s medical condition and deterioration from afar.The Biobeat (Petach Tikva, Israel) platform allows continuous patient monitoring using a wireless, non-invasive, disposable optical sensor that measures 16 different vital signs, including cuffless blood pressure, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiratory rate, stroke volume, cardiac output, systemic vascular resistance, and temperature. The data is automatically transmitted in real time to the cloud via the Biobeat app, and can be accessed from anywhere, providing relevant alerts when a change is detected.The system dramatically reduces direct contact between patients and health care providers, decreasing the risk for secondary exposure of medical teams. Following the increase in cases, Israeli hospitals are preparing designated isolation units for infected patients. Biobeat has already installed the monitoring platform in 11 hospitals across the country, and will continue installing several more over the coming weeks. Biobeat is also working closely with several other authorities in Israel to implement monitoring of home hospitalized patients.“This is the first time we can closely monitor individuals while keeping our healthcare providers safe, without compromising the medical support they provide,” said Professor Arik Eisenkraft, MD, chief medical officer of Biobeat. “We intend to use the valuable data gathered from monitored subjects to analyze the influence of the virus on humans and the effectiveness of the medical treatments given.”As a result of increasing healthcare costs, an increasing aging population, and demonstrated improved patient outcomes with advanced remote monitoring technologies, healthcare providers are beginning to shift eligible patients toward home care programs. Remote and continuous monitoring have shown a reduction in readmissions, improved patient outcomes, and overall decrease in cost of care compared to a traditional hospital stay.