Nano-Fiber Face Mask Provide Maximum Protection to Children

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Jul 2020
Image: Nano-filter face mask protect children from coronavirus (Photo courtesy of AirQueen)
Image: Nano-filter face mask protect children from coronavirus (Photo courtesy of AirQueen)
Nano-filter technology designed for surgical respirators has been resized to fit the smaller faces of children, protecting them against COVID-19.

The AirQueen (Los Angeles) AirBon, which has been specially sized for pediatric use, is based on the same technology as that of the Air Queen, a highly advanced nano-fiber surgical respirator that provide in excess of 97% particle filtration, while simultaneously allowing for advanced breathability and comfort. Both Air Queen and AirBon are classified as respirator N95 equivalent, and are designed to protect users from the transfer of microorganism, body fluids, and particulate materials. Each mask is individually wrapped.

The nano-fiber, developed at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST; Daejeon, Republic of Korea), is manufactured via an insulation block electrospinning process that manufactures orthogonal nanofibers with a diameter of 100~500 nm by controlling their alignment. The unidirectional nanofiber structure minimizes air pressure delivery toward the filter, maximizing filtration efficiency. The masks are also water resistant, with no deformation in the nano-membrane structure, even after 20 repeated hand washes.

“As quarantines are being lifted, children are beginning to interact on a more regular basis. Soon schools will reopen creating further sources of exposure to children,” declared AirQueen in a press statement. “Many children are using masks that are sized for adults, which reduces the protection they receive. Furthermore, many children are using cloth masks or 3-ply versions of the masks which are substantially inferior when compared to the protection provided by the AirBon.”

The N95 designation means that the respirator blocks at least 95% of very small particles, exceeding the capabilities of regular surgical face masks.

