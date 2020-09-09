We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

MRI Compatible Infusion Pumps Extend Continuum of Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Sep 2020
Image: The SpaceStation MRI infusion pump shielding device (Photo courtesy of B. Braun)
A new shielding device for infusion pumps allows continuous delivery of medications to patients, even within the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite.

The B. Braun (Melsungen, Germany) SpaceStation MRI is designed to shield the companies’ Space infusion pumps against 1.5-T and 3.0-T magnetic fields, both to protect the MRI scanner against projectile risk and to provide interference-free images. Each SpaceStation MRI can hold up to four Space pumps, including the Infusomat Space Large Volume Pump, the Perfusor Space Syringe Pump, and the Perfusor PCA Syringe Pump. As a result, long infusion lines are no longer needed, and patients can be safely transitioned into the imaging suite.

Features include the integrated TeslaSpy sensor, which continuously monitors magnetic field strength to provide proper placement and positioning of the SpaceStation MRI; a pump status window that allows for visibility of all infusion pumps, with a centralized alarm display to continuously monitor the status on all infusions during imaging. Standard Space infusion lines can be used, and non-dedicated disposables are also available.

“The SpaceStation MRI represents a significant development for patients and healthcare providers,” said Angela Karpf, MD, corporate vice president of medical affairs at B. Braun Medical. “It will allow patients to be safely transitioned into the MRI suite without the interruption of infusion therapy, since there is no need to switch to an alternative pump. The versatility of the SpaceStation MRI accommodates adult, pediatric, and neonatal patients.”

An MRI contains powerful magnetic field that attracts ferrous metals and can cause serious injury; when ferrous-based materials, nickel alloys, and most stainless steel materials reach the MRI magnet’s fringe field, they can be strongly attracted, at high speed (up to 60 km/h), towards the bore of the magnet, known as the projectile effect. And even in the absence of injury, metal objects can distort the MRI image and make it difficult to read.

B. Braun


