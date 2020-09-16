We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Abbott Diagnostics

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
30 Sep 2020 - 03 Oct 2020
Virtual Venue
ESMRMB 2020 – 37th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and Biology.
02 Oct 2020 - 05 Oct 2020
JFR 2020 - Journées Francophones de Radiologie
02 Oct 2020 - 07 Oct 2020
Virtual Venue
ANESTHESIOLOGY 2020 - Annual Meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists

Ozone Therapy Patch Treats Antibiotic-Resistant Infections

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Sep 2020
Print article
Image: A small ozone generator helps wounds heal (Photo courtesy of Purdue Univsersity)
Image: A small ozone generator helps wounds heal (Photo courtesy of Purdue Univsersity)
A wearable, portable topical ozone therapy system could provide a promising alternative approach for treatment of non-healing and infected wounds.

Developed at Purdue University (Lafayette, IN, USA), the system is comprised of a flexible and disposable semipermeable dressing connected to a portable and reusable ozone-generating unit via a flexible tube. The dressing itself consists of a multilayered structure with gradient porosities to achieve uniform ozone distribution, and with hydrophobic properties that allow contact with biofluids on the wound surface, without blocking the exposed pores. The combination of features permits a uniform permeation of ozone through the dressing, without significant resistance.

The antimicrobial effects of the system were tested against common antibiotic resistant strains of bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus epidermidis. The results indicated complete elimination of P. aeruginosa and a significant reduction in the number of S. epidermidis colonies after six hours of exposure. The tests also showed low cytotoxicity against human fibroblast cells during the same duration ozone treatment. The study was published in the August 2020 issue of Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.

“We created a revolutionary type of treatment to kill the bacteria on the surface of the wound or diabetic ulcer and accelerate the healing process,” said senior author Rahim Rahimi, PhD, of the Purdue School of Materials Engineering. “Our breathable patch is applied to the wound and then connected to a small, battery powered ozone-generating device. The ozone gas is transported to the skin surface at the wound site and provides a targeted approach for wound healing. Our innovation is small and simple to use for patients at home.”

Ozone is known to inactivate bacteria, viruses, fungi, yeast, and protozoa through the oxidation of phospholipids and lipoproteins in the cell envelope, which leads to weakened or destroyed bacterial walls.

Related Links:
Purdue University



Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Meniscal Repair System Expands Treatment Options
Hip Replacement Implant Choice More Important Than Surgeon Skills
Mixed Reality Display Improves Cardiac Ablation Accuracy
Image: The Healicoil Knotless suture anchor (Photo courtesy of Smith+Nephew)

Novel Suture Anchor Expands Rotator Cuff Repair Options

A disruptive suture anchor technology enhances the body's biological response by promoting bone healing and formation. The Smith & Nephew (London, United Kingdom) HealiCoil Knotless absorbable suture... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Reusable Vaginal Speculum Improves Patient Experience
Menopause Can Increase Risk of Metabolic Syndrome
Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe
Image: The Phexxi vaginal gel contraceptive system (Photo courtesy of Evofem Biosciences)

Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand

A new non-hormonal gel prevents contraception by keeping vaginal pH levels in a range that is inhospitable to sperm. The new contraceptive, named Phexxi, a product of Evofem Biosciences (San Diego,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Magnetic Stimulation Improves Neuropathy Fecal Incontinence
Thermographic Solution Reduce COVID-19 Infection
Robotic System Remotely Operates Ventilators in COVID-19 Wards
Image: The Capsa Trio mobile workstation (Photo courtesy of Capsa Healthcare)

Mobile Computing Workstation Advances Nursing Performance

A new point-of-care (POC) platform mobilizes e-health records and supports efficient and accurate medication management. The Capsa Healthcare (Portland, OR, USA) Trio mobile workstation is designed... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Arab Health Rescheduled to June 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Hologic Showcased Latest Advances at Virtual ECR Congress 2020
Siemens to Acquire Varian Medical to Create Comprehensive Cancer Portfolio
Illustration

MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020

MEDICA 2020 and COMPAMED 2020, both leading information and communication platforms for the medical technology industry and supplier industry for the medical technology industry, will take place entirely... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE