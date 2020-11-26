We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ADVANTECH SERVICE-IOT CO., LTD. TAIWAN BRAN

Medtronic

Medtronic offers medical products and therapies for the treatment of cardiac and vascular diseases, diabetes, and neu... read more Featured Products:

Smoke Evacuator System

Surgical Ablation System

Surgical Ablation System

Physiological Patch

Portable Ventilator
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
28 Nov 2020 - 30 Nov 2020
Virtual Venue
EuroAnaesthesia 2020 – European Society of Anaesthesiology
28 Nov 2020 - 01 Nov 2020
Virtual Venue
ESTRO 2020 – Annual Congress of the European Society of Radiology & Oncology
06 Dec 2020 - 09 Dec 2020
Virtual Venue
ECISM LIVES 2020 – 33nd Annual Congress of European Society of Intensive Care Medicine

Smart Insulin Pen Helps Users Make Better Dosing Decisions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Nov 2020
Print article
Image: The InPen smart insulin pen and Companion app (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)
Image: The InPen smart insulin pen and Companion app (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)
An integrated system provides real-time glucose readings alongside insulin dose information for people on multiple daily injections (MDI).

The Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland) InPen with Guardian Connect links wirelessly to a smartphone device in order to provide dosing calculations and reminders, integrating concomitantly with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The companion app tracks insulin doses, active insulin, and recommendations on meal time and correct dosing. The integration with Medtronic CGMs allows patients to see all their information in one view, and share the data with caregivers and clinicians.

The InPen is compatible with short-acting Humalog, Novolog, and Fiasp U-100 3.0 mL insulin cartridges. The InPen app also allows users to manually log long-acting insulin doses and set up dose reminders. A built-in customizable calculator helps choose among three different modes, based on carbohydrate content. Additional features include temperature monitoring, an automated month-long notebook, and integration with most Bluetooth-connected glucose meters. Multiple InPens can be connected to a single app.

“We’re pleased to build on the success of InPen with added real-time glucose data, which provides a complete picture for users as they look to give themselves the right dose of insulin at the right time,” said Sean Salmon, executive VP and president of the diabetes business at Medtronic. “Our successful integration of these devices in just two months following the close of Companion Medical acquisition is a testament to the close collaboration of our employees and strong passion to serve our customers with better solutions to manage their diabetes.”

The traditional standard-of-care for glucose monitoring is a finger stick meter. CGM thus represents the most significant breakthrough in diabetes management in the past 40 years, augmenting the use of glucose meters for the management of diabetes by providing real-time glucose changes with the push of a button, alerting users when glucose is too low or too high.



Print article
Clear Image Devices

Latest Critical Care News

M.I ONE Co., Ltd

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Device Shields Tissues During Laparoscopic Port Closure
Inertial Navigation Technology Advances Orthopedic Surgery
Fiber Anchor Improves Pedicle Screw Fixation
Image: The Symani Surgical System for robotic microsurgery (Photo courtesy of MMI)

Robotic System Augments Open Microsurgical Procedures

A novel surgical system allows surgeons to perform complex microsurgery and expand applications in the field of supermicrosurgery. The Medical Microinstruments (MMI; Calci, Italy) Symani Surgical System... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand
Reusable Vaginal Speculum Improves Patient Experience
Menopause Can Increase Risk of Metabolic Syndrome
Image: Pre-operative MRI detects more occult tumor sites in women with dense breasts imaged DBT (Photo courtesy of iStock)

Pre-Operative MRI Effective in Women with Dense Breasts

Pre-operative MRI can catch more breast cancer lesions in women with dense breasts who receive an initial diagnosis via digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), according to a new study. Researchers at the... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wireless Hospital Bed Improves Workflow Efficiency
Neurostimulation System Significantly Reduces Tinnitus
Digital Tumor Dashboard Improves Case Review Efficiency
Image: The OtoSet system breaks down and removes impacted earwax (Photo courtesy of SafKan Health)

Automated Cleaning Device Clears Impacted Earwax

A novel ear cleaning system offers a quick, safe, and effective device to remove impacted earwax, the leading cause of conductive hearing loss. The SafKan Health (Seattle, WA, USA) OtoSet is an automated... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Arab Health Rescheduled to June 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Illustration

COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market

The global ventilator market was valued at USD 11.4 billion in 2019 and has witnessed a growth surge of up to 172% in 2020 as an exponential rise in respiratory infections due to the coronavirus pandemic... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE