AI-Based Tool Assists Interventional Electrophysiology

- COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market
- AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024
- MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
- Arab Health Rescheduled to June 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
- Hologic Showcased Latest Advances at Virtual ECR Congress 2020
- Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Granted FDA Authorization in US
- New Non-Invasive Ventilation to Help Prevent Strain on Hospitals During COVID-19 Surge
- Measuring Potency of Neutralizing Antibodies in COVID-19 Patients Could Predict Severe or Fatal Outcomes
- Biomarkers Could Help Predict Severe COVID-19 and Provide Targeted Treatments
- Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 91.4% Efficacy in New Trial