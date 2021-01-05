New ICM Proactively Monitors Heart Patients at Risk

A new implantable sensor monitors for early signs of potential life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias and body temperature increases potentially associated with fever.The BIOTRONIK (Buelach, Switzerland) BIOMONITOR IIIm Vital Data Sensor is a programmable injectable cardiac monitor (ICM) designed to record subcutaneous electrocardiograms (ECGs) and other physiological parameters, including patient activity, heart rate, and body temperature. By proactively monitoring the interrelationship between vital signs and health conditions, in particular fever, physicians can potentially provide earlier detection of infection, while streamlining remote patient management and preserving capacity in the hospital for the sickest patients.Using two integrated electrodes, the BIOMONITOR IIIm records subcutaneous ECGs and sends them wirelessly to the BIOTRONIK Home Monitoring Service Center to record arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation (AF), bradyarrhythmia, asystole, sudden rate drop, or high ventricular rate (HVR). The device can also be activated by the patients themselves to record cardiac rhythm during symptomatic episodes. The built-in battery provides 5.5 years of continuous monitoring, aiding long-term monitoring of chronic cardiac conditions.BIOMONITOR IIIm also features BIOvector, a hybrid rigid/flexible design concept with a unique footprint that is designed to improve sensing, without sacrificing either patient comfort or cosmetic appearance. In addition to the small, flexible sensing antenna, BIOMONITOR III also takes advantage of a lossless compression algorithm that ensures that high amplitude signal quality is available anytime via the Home Monitoring system. In addition, intelligent memory management prevents the overwriting of clinically relevant episodes, improving diagnostic workflow performance.“Vital data trends help support the diagnosis for a range of illnesses and, given the additional impact of the current pandemic on cardiac health, we have worked with urgency to advance BIOMONITOR IIIm's unique sensor technology,” said David Hayes, MD, chief medical officer of BIOTRONIK. “Patients with cardiac conditions are at an increased risk for worse outcomes from many systemic illnesses, so closer monitoring of these patients may help manage potential symptoms associated with a febrile response, particularly if it can be done safely and remotely.”