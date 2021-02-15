Connected Sphygmomanometer Remotely Monitors Blood Pressure

A new cellular-based automatic blood pressure (BP) device aids patients that need remote physiological monitoring (RPM).The Pylo Health (Los Angeles, CA, USA) Pylo 802-LTE is a highly efficient, cost-effective RPM BP monitor that uses the cellular 4G network for encrypted data communication, quickly capturing and automatically transmitting accurate BP and heart rate results to the Pylo application programming interface (API). Additional features include a comfortable cuff, large backlit screen, and a long battery life, all of which improve patient engagement and ensure their intuitive participation in RPM programs.The Pylo API automatically routes the data in real time to a user's doctor, caregiver, family member, or other healthcare organizations, facilitating readings, device management, and integration with the electronic medical record (EMR). The API features fully serverless architecture via Amazon Web Services for scalability, a self-service developer portal, seamless data streaming via event-based webhooks, and a lightweight interface. To ensure accessibility to patients of all technical skill levels, Pylo 802-LTE comes fully preconfigured and requires users to press only a single button.“The configuration and additional steps required for setup and usage of Bluetooth or WiFi monitors represent significant hurdles for those who typically require hypertension management in the first place,” said Daniel Tashnek, founder of Pylo. “The Pylo 802-LTE eliminates these barriers and, more importantly, helps bring the benefits of remote patient monitoring to our most vulnerable populations.”