RF Solution Treats Acute and Chronic Pain

A radiofrequency (RF) system alleviates pain by neuromodulation and metabolic stimulation of biological tissues.The Indiba (Barcelona, Spain) Okto is a RF system that emits a stable 448kHz signal via eight channels, acting over spine ganglions or the peripheral nerve system to provide anthineuralgic and antineurithic effects. The high-frequency system includes hands-free intelligent electrodes intended for single-patient use, hydrogels that guarantee optimal conductivity of the RF current and adhesion to the skin, and return plates to optimize the electrical circuit. Depending on the temperature, different effects can be obtained.At non-heating intensities, due to the effect of the unique 448kHz current, bio-stimulation occurs. This can help in the early stages of an injury by accelerating the body’s response, and can also help with pain relief through the inflammatory pathway. At mild temperatures, the main response is vascularization, increasing deep blood flow delivering more oxygen and nutrients for tissue repair, reduced edema, and fewer muscle spasms. At high temperatures there is a lasting hyper-activation effect, which increases both deep blood flow volume and intensity for over 45 minutes.“This hands-free equipment is a revolutionary approach for pain management. It improves musculoskeletal and joint pain, such as neuropathies, discopathies, osteoarthritis, osteochondrosis, and post-traumatic injuries,” said Remco Schmitz, CEO of Indiba. “At the heart of Indiba Solutions, this device is targeted to chiropractors, physiotherapists, pain medicine, physical therapists, sports medicine specialists, sports injury specialists, osteopaths, and physical rehab doctors.”RF resistive electric transfer (RET) utilizes the principle that the tissue between the conductor and the counter electrode generates bioheat by accelerating the electronic activity from the center. It is a deep-heat method that can be applied to subcutaneous and visceral fat. Capacitive electric transfer (CET), on the other hand, utilizes the principle that bioheat is generated by active electronic activity centered on the conductor in contact with the skin, and it contributes to the detoxification of the tissue by acting on specific adipocytes to activate venous blood circulation.