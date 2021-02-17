RF Solution Treats Acute and Chronic Pain

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First Ever Device to Receive FDA Clearance
- Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Segment
- Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Management Solutions for Hospitals
- New AI Algorithm Crunches Massive Amounts of Real-World Data to Find New Uses for Existing Medications
- Hologic to Acquire Diagnostic Tests Provider Biotheranostics
- AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Emergency Authorization by WHO
- New Machine Learning-Based Approach Identifies Existing Drugs That Could Be Repurposed to Fight COVID-19
- AI Software Detects COVID-19 Patients at Early Stage as Well as Quantifies Extent of Lung Lesions
- Novel Pipeline of AI and Simulation Tools Could Make Process of Screening Drug Candidates for COVID-19 50,000 Times Faster
- Roche’s Arthritis Drug Tocilizumab Significantly Reduces Deaths in Patients Hospitalized with Severe COVID-19, Finds Study