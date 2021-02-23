Air Cleaning Device Kills Indoor Pathogens, Including SARS-CoV-2

A new air cleaner uses a proprietary antiseptic formulation to kills pathogens suspended in the air and on surfaces.The Eco Smart Health (Chicago, IL, USA) Sonic Smart Aero Cleaner is designed to dispense an invisible mist of Pure Sonic solution--a patented bleach free, alcohol free, non-corrosive, non-toxic, non-skin/eye irritant, and non- pathogenic formulation--into a room’s atmosphere to kill 99.9% of pathogens in the air and on any surfaces, such as SARS Associated Human Coronavirus and Norovirus; Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C; Herpes Simplex, HIV-1, Streptococcus, E. Coli, Salmonella, Staphylococcus, Tuberculosis, Salmonella, Legionella- Influenza Virus Type A, and others.Maximal atmospheric and surface coverage is between 93 and 280 sqm, depending on the model. The devices are connected to a wall socket, and are programmable via a Wi-Fi enabled app or an optional control module. The app can be used to control up to 5,000 units within a healthcare facility. Each unit holds a reservoir of 18 liter of diluted (1:100) Pure Sonic solution. The devices are also self-cleaning and self-sanitizing, with a wick diffuser that only requires replacement once every three months. Unit locks are provided to prevent unwanted tampering.“Once turned on, the Sonic Smart Aero Cleaner launches the Pure Sonic into the space's atmosphere, activating the formulation to attach itself to airborne viruses and dissolving it's protein envelope causing it to expire,” said Eric Rawet, director of technology at Eco Smart Health. “Through molecular diffusion, all surfaces within the entire room are protected using the same process. Our website explains all the science behind our system.”Molecular diffusion can be described as a randomly occurring process caused by natural air currents and eddies that promote and enhance the movement of airborne particulate. The movement is affected by the thermal motion of molecules and depends on the temperature and pressure, molecular properties such as mass and volume, and the forces between molecules. These random movements exist even in relatively still air, and tend to be in the downward direction due to gravitational effects.