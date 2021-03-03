Hydrogels Promote Healing Better than Traditional Bandages

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First Ever Device to Receive FDA Clearance
- Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Segment
- Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Management Solutions for Hospitals
- New AI Algorithm Crunches Massive Amounts of Real-World Data to Find New Uses for Existing Medications
- Hologic to Acquire Diagnostic Tests Provider Biotheranostics
- Novel Calculators Identify Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients at Greatest Risk of Requiring Mechanical Ventilation or of In-Hospital Death
- Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes First Single-Shot Vaccine to Receive FDA Emergency Use Authorization
- Blood Tests Can Predict ICU Admission Even Before COVID-19 Patients Become Critically Ill
- Heart MRI Scans Can Enable More Accurate COVID-19 Diagnoses and Target Treatments More Effectively
- On-Skin, Wearable Bioelectronic Device Could Aid Early Detection of COVID-19