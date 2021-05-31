Nociceptive Monitoring Technology Reduces Postoperative Pain

A unique device that can monitor a patient’s sympathetic system response levels during surgery can help reduce postoperative pain.The Medasense (Ramat Gan, Israel) PMD-200 is designed to objectively monitor and quantify a patient's pain response during a surgical procedure by means of artificial intelligence (AI) and a proprietary non-invasive probe that fits over the patient's finger and incorporates four different multi-sensors. A nociception level (NOL) index score is derived from dozens of physiological parameters extracted from the data and displayed either on the stand-alone monitor or on a connected Philips IntelliVue patient monitor.A recent study from Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC, The Netherlands) that explored the potential use of NOL monitoring to help enhance recovery after surgery found that pain scores were 33% lower when administration of pain medication during surgery was guided with NOL monitoring. Also, an economic analysis by Coreva Scientific (Königswinter, Germany) found that these outcomes could enable a 22% reduction in healthcare costs associated with acute postoperative pain treatments, pain-related readmissions, and emergency room visits.“Medical technology should always aim to achieve the two core goals that justify adoption in the market: improved patient care and cost savings,” said Mira Sofer, VP of business development and marketing at Medasense. “Recent NOL studies and the economic analysis conducted by Coreva Scientific emphasize the benefit of preferring NOL monitoring over current standard of care, for better patient outcomes and lowering healthcare expenditures.”Activation of the sympathetic nervous system, as a result of multiple stimuli and inputs, leads to a constellation of nociception-related physiological responses, with complex inter-associations and different response profiles. Recognizing the complex nature of this process, the NOL index serves as a composite quantifier of autonomic signals.