New Mobilescopes Facilitate Airway Management Procedures

Flexible, portable airway management that gives the operator the versatility to observe the airway during both normal and difficult intubation methods. The high-resolution images, shown on the incorporated LCD monitor, are obtained without an additional processor tower or external display and can be shared for remote consult.

A working channel that can be used during intubation to provide suction and continuous air supply by using optional channel adapters. The MAF-TM2 can also be used for therapeutic procedures in the airway such as biopsy, aspiration, lavage, and transbronchial needle aspiration (TBNA) without having to connect video endoscopy equipment.

Secure Digital (SD) card image recording that enables recording of still and movie images on the device itself. Clinicians can subsequently transfer the digital images for further review, storage, and management.

Compatibility with standard reprocessing methods; Olympus Airway Mobilescopes can be cleaned, disinfected, and sterilized using the same procedures used for flexible intubation and bronchoscopes.

A new range of all-in-one mobilescopes allow anesthesiologists, pulmonologists, and other intensivists to perform a variety of upper and lower airway management procedures.The Olympus (Tokyo, Japan) MAF-TM2, MAF-GM2, and MAF-DM2 airway mobilescopes provide users with a host of benefits, including:“We are proud to present to the market the only flexible mobilescope models with a video camera on the tip,” said Lynn Ray, vice president and general manager of the global Respiratory business unit for Olympus Corporation. “The lower procedure cost, excellent usability and maneuverability, and outstanding image quality, when compared to other mobilescopes, will mean more options and agility for providers in ensuring excellence in respiratory care.”