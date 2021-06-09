Wearable Biosensor Monitors Multiple Vital Signs Parameters

A novel remote monitoring platform records electrocardiogram (ECG), heart rate, respiration rate (RR), skin temperature, and body posture data for up to five days.The LifeSignals (Fremont, CA, USA) LX1550E multiparameter remote monitoring platform is composed of a single-use small form factor vital signs biosensor that continuously collects physiological data, including two-channel ECG, heart rate, RRand pulse-oximetry. The encrypted data is then transmitted with high reliability via a Relay App to a secure cloud-based platform. Clinicians and care providers then can access the cloud-based LifeSignals Remote Monitoring Dashboard to view patient physiological data and manage vital sign alert settings.Fully integrated sensor signal acquisition, on-board data processing, and multi-standard intelligent switching between three multiband wireless radio bands provide high link reliability and greater immunity from electromagnetic interference. The interoperable platform can be tailored with ready-to-deploy software development kit APIs and is suitable for large scale implementation. The lightweight, unobtrusive, and comfortable to wear biosensor patch is powered by a coin-cell Zinc-Air battery with a run time of up to five days.“Healthcare professionals can remotely access patient data via third-party software for the screening and monitoring of common cardiac arrhythmias such atrial fibrillation, enabling rapid treatment decisions, independent of patient location,” said Surendar Magar, co-founder and CEO of LifeSignals. “The interoperable Biosensor gives partners access to a ready-to-integrate, multi-parameter medical wearable with a straightforward ecosystem for fast on-boarding.”