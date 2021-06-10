Disposable Bronchoscope Eliminates Contamination Risk

A new single-use bronchoscope supports bedside procedures in the intensive care unit (ICU), operating room (OR), and bronchoscopy suite.The Boston Scientific (Natick, MA, USA) EXALT Model B bronchoscope is a single-patient use, disposable scope that is always immediately available, requires less set-up time than reusable scopes, and minimizes infection risks associated with ineffective reprocessing practices. The EXALT Model B is available in three sizes (slim, regular and large), allowing clinicians to perform a variety of procedures, such as secretion management, airway intubation, percutaneous tracheostomy, double lumen endotracheal tube placement, and biopsies.The unique clam shell shape of the working channel is designed to facilitate access in the large size scope, for patients with difficult secretions or who require aspiration of blood clots; the regular scope supports suction for most bedside ICU procedures; and the slim scope's small diameter allows for use within a double-lumen tube during lung isolation procedures. An additional feature is dynamic light control for high-quality visualization. The placement of scope controls and the working channel are designed to provide the familiar feel of a reusable scope.“Single-use scopes are emerging as the preference for many physicians due to their ability to eliminate the risk of scope-related infection that may result from ineffective reprocessing while also increasing operational efficiencies in the hospital setting,” said Dave Pierce, of Boston Scientific. “Innovation is central to our mission, and the EXALT Model B bronchoscope is designed to provide physicians with the high-quality functionality and feel of a reusable scope, while addressing heightened patient safety needs and improving efficiency.”“As single-use bronchoscopes are relatively new, continued innovation is necessary to ensure physicians can achieve direct and precise visualization into a patient's lungs and air passages,” said Professor Kaid Darwiche, MD, head of interventional pneumology at Ruhrlandklinik (Essen, Germany). “The EXALT Model B bronchoscope provides clear, crisp, imaging and high-powered suction – both of which are critical to successfully identify any abnormalities in the patient's airway.”