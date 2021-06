Fogging Device Permits Effective Environmental Disinfection

A novel device that sprays disinfectant solutions with a mean droplet size of 10 micrometers or less makes it possible to reach even the smallest nooks and crannies.The H. IKeuchi (Hiroshima, Japan) Dry-Fog Highnow (DFH) fogging device is based on proprietary atomization technology and nozzles that together create uniform, extremely small spray droplets (7.5 μm in diameter). The atomized disinfectant is similar to the natural fine fogs encountered as weather phenomena, but it is not wet to the touch, and does not wet surfaces and objects it contacts. This enables its use in locations where strict humidification restrictions, dust, and particles countermeasures are required as standard practice.Dry Fog is also effective against viruses that have adhered to surfaces, which create the risk of both direct and indirect infection by saturating entire spaces in a few sweeps. It acts as a thoroughgoing, wall-to-wall measure against surface-adhering viruses that saves on labor and time, and thanks to its full-space disinfecting approach, Dry Fog technology can be used as a preventive measure against contact-type infection among medical staff via touching of tablet devices and similar equipment and to eliminate diverse infection routes.In addition, the Dry Fog disinfecting solution easily drifts and diffuse with the air flow, so it effectively disinfects and deodorizes. A long spray wand makes it convenient to precisely disinfect and/or deodorize floors, surfaces, and hard to reach areas. The unit has a built-in lithium-ion battery for 40 minutes of continuous use on a single charge, without the hassle of annoying power cables or running out of short-lived battery charges. An ergonomically designed harness and shoulder pads allow for well-balanced use and carrying, even with extended use.“I was shocked when I read the news about the American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with more than 400 crew infected by COVID-19. I felt strongly that it was time for us to put our company's technologies to use,” said Hiroshi Ikeuchi, founder and honorary chairman of H. IKeuchi. “Current measures such as wearing masks, washing our hands and so forth are merely defensive in nature. Ikeuchi is proposing offensive measures against the virus itself in addition to current defensive measures.”COVID-19 and other such viruses often appear in clusters measuring about 5 to 10 micrometers across, making each virus grouping about the same size as a Dry Fog droplet. It is believed that, when the face is unprotected by a mask, such viruses are propelled through the air in droplet groups of about 40,000 when sneezing, about 3,000 when coughing, and about 600 during one minute of normal conversation.