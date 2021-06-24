Next Generation SCS Personalizes Pain Relief

A new high performance spinal cord stimulation (SCS) implantable neurostimulator (INS) offers up to 11 years of battery life.The Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland) Vanta INS offers personalized pain relief that adapts to the patient's movement or body position using a built-in accelerometer that delivers the right therapy dose to the right location, even as the pain target shifts according to body position. Called AdaptiveStim, the technology can also automatically adjust stimulation to provide each patient's optimal dose. In addition, Snapshot reporting (Medtronic's proprietary data insights solution), offers clinicians objective reporting of patient activity levels to empower objective health conversations.Vanta INS uses SureScan magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology for diagnostic imaging and simple eligibility determination, which allows MRI scans to be performed anywhere on the body. In addition, for first time users, a mobile application and web portal (CareGuidePro) serves as a virtual guide for patients throughout their Medtronic SCS therapy journey. A unique feature of the system is the recharge-free battery, which offers nearly twice the device life than competitive primary cell devices.“We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of every patient,” said Charlie Covert, vice president and general manager of Pain Therapies at Medtronic. “For those who prefer or require a recharge-free device, I believe the Vanta neurostimulator offers the best hardware and features available today. We are pleased to offer this solution, which is now part of the strongest and broadest overall portfolio in this market.”“Not every patient with chronic, intractable pain is an ideal candidate for a rechargeable device, so the Vanta INS represents a welcome addition to my portfolio of available treatment options,” commented interventional pain management physician Krishnan Chakravarthy, MD, PhD. “The extended battery life, broad MRI compatibility, and personalized relief through AdaptiveStim technology allow for a more hassle-free experience and greater freedom for my patients as we manage their chronic pain.”SCS generates electrical pulses that mask or interrupt pain signals as they travel to the brain, reducing pain sensation. Traditionally, SCS uses equally spaced electrical pulses to replace pain with a tingling sensation similar to paresthesia. SCS is used mostly in the treatment of failed back surgery syndrome, complex regional pain syndrome, and refractory pain due to ischemia.