Biologic Wound Matrix Helps Regenerate Wound Tissues

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Jul 2021
Image: Flex Antimicrobial Matrix (Photo courtesy of Turn Therapeutics)
A malleable antimicrobial matrix stimulates wound healing while reducing bioburden and absorbing drainage.

The Turn Therapeutics (Los Angeles, CA, USA) Flex Antimicrobial Matrix employs a unique cold mixing process to fuse the company’s Hexagen antimicrobial formula (based on petrolatum), with collagen powder (in an 20%/80% ratio) to form a pliable compound with a 'fluffy snow' consistency that is capable of being packed into the wound site, as compared to simply applying dry form regenerative gauze to the affected area. The cold mixing process binds regenerative collagen to the lipid base of Hexagen while maintaining the integrity of the collagen.

Hexagen is a non-irritating, non-cytotoxic, and non-sensitizing wound dressing for acute and chronic wounds that is suitable for extended-wear, as it does not desiccate or macerate wounds. The petrolatum base protects the wound, as well as prevents dressing adherence and subsequent wound disruption. Permafusion technology is used to suspend liquid antimicrobial nanodroplets in the petrolatum, without emulsifiers. The occlusive, fat-soluble carrier enhances active ingredient delivery through lipid bilayers, minimizing side effects while maximizing effectiveness. In clinical testing, Hexagen demonstrated a 99.999 - 99.9999 % kill rate across a broad range of infectious organisms, including bacteria, fungi, and yeast.

“Combining regenerative properties with antimicrobial and absorbent capabilities is a first in the advanced wound care space,” said Bradley Burnam, CEO and Founder of Turn Therapeutics. “There are currently very limited options for reducing bioburden while stimulating healing through regenerative ingredients, and none that combine all the attributes Flex appears to offer.”

Petrolatum, more commonly known as Vaseline, petroleum jelly, or soft paraffin, is a semi-solid mixture of hydrocarbons originally promoted as a topical ointment for its healing properties.

Related Links:
Turn Therapeutics


