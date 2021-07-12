We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Jul 2021 - 21 Jul 2021
Virtual Venue
ISTH 2021 – 29th Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH)
21 Jul 2021 - 24 Jul 2021
Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2021
12 Aug 2021 - 14 Aug 2021
Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2021

Disposable Cystoscope Targets Bladder and Urethra

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Jul 2021
Print article
Image: The Uro-G Completes the UroViu suite of disposable cystoscope cannulas (Photo courtesy of UroViu)
Image: The Uro-G Completes the UroViu suite of disposable cystoscope cannulas (Photo courtesy of UroViu)
A novel single-use cystoscope enables physicians to perform interventional and diagnostic urologic procedures without reprocessing.

The UroViu (Bellevue, WA, USA) Uro-G is a handheld, battery-operated portable cystoscope consisting of a disposable steerable endoscopic cannula and a reusable handle with a video monitor. The Uro-G provides physicians with the ability to change the angle of the cannula’s tip via a deflection control lever on the proximal portion of the cannula intraoperatively, thus improving ease of use. Users can monitor the deflection with continual imaging so that structures can either be avoided, or targeted directly, if that was the purpose of the procedure.

The disposable cannula contains a miniature CMOS camera and a light-emitting diode (LED) illumination module at its tip, as well as one channel for infusion of irrigating fluid. The lightweight, reusable handle has a connector and locking mechanism for attaching and detaching of disposable cannulas. It also contains the remaining electronics, a button to adjust the brightness of the LED light, a button to allow capture of single images or video recording of the procedure, a video processor, a LCD display unit, a rechargeable battery, management electronics, microcontrollers, and firmware.

“Early adopters of UroViu's pioneering technology will value the practicality of this safe, user-friendly and effective option, both for practice and patients,” said Jed Kaminetsky, MD, of the NYU Grossman School of Medicine (NY, USA). “In particular, we find the off-the-shelf availability of Uro-G to be extremely efficient and convenient in performing outpatient diagnostic procedures and stent removals.”

Standard flexible or rigid cystoscopes have been turned into the bottleneck of urology practices because they are bulky, require a dedicated procedure room and long setup time, have a downtime as they need to be sterilized and reprocessed between patients, and are very expensive to own, maintain, and repair. Since high-level disinfection is not considered adequate for reprocessing, formal sterilization is expected to be required following each use in the very near future.

Related Links:
UroViu


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
Image: The ACR has launched the largest radiology imaging registry in the world (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry

The American College of Radiology (ACR; Reston, VA, USA) has announced the formation of the ACR National Clinical Imaging Research Registry (ANCIRR). The registry, which has gone live, will collect case... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Robotic Platform Performs World’s First Magnetic Robotic-Assisted Surgeries
Polymer-Based Plating Method Helps Fixate Fractures
New Nail System Promotes Humeral Fracture Treatment
Image: StrataGraft skin tissue substitute can help burn wounds heal better (Photo courtesy of Stratatech)

Cellularized Skin Scaffold Treats Deep Thermal Burns

A new skin graft for the treatment of deep partial-thickness thermal burns helps reduce the amount of autograft needed for future surgery. The Stratatech (Madison, WI, USA) StrataGraft is a skin tissue... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Image: The Elitone controller and GelPad (Photo courtesy of Elidah)

Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence

A non-invasive device helps women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) perform Kegel pelvic floor exercises, allowing them to regain control of their bladder. The Elidah (Monroe, CT, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Exoskeleton Glove Mimics User’s Grasp Movements
Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Advances Senior Care
Reusable Mattress Warmer Treats Neonatal Hypothermia
Image: BitePRO Version 4 bite resistant armguards worn by a nurse (Photo courtesy of BitePRO)

Protective Clothing Benefits Mental Health Care

Specially designed clothing that protects health care professionals from bite wounds helps to reduce the use of force and restraints within mental institutions. The BitePRO (Wetherby, United Kingdom)... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2026
AI in Healthcare Diagnosis Market to Witness Substantial Growth Post COVID-19 Pa...
Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market to Reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2028
Illustration

Global AI-Based Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 17.2 Billion by 2028

The global AI-based surgical robots market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2028 to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2028, driven by increased efficiency and success rate offered by... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE