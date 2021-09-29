We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Shaoxing Undis Medical Technology

Shaoxing Undis Medical Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of innovative and high-quality ... read more Featured Products:

Suction Connection Tube

Laryngeal Mask

Endotracheal Tube With Suction Catheter

Anesthesia Mask

Heat and Moisture Exchanger Filter (HMEF)
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
03 Oct 2021 - 06 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
ECISM LIVES 2021 – 34nd Annual Congress of European Society of Intensive Care Medicine
07 Oct 2021 - 09 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
ESMRMB 2021 – 38th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and Biology
08 Oct 2021 - 12 Oct 2021
ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021 - Annual Meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists

Shaoxing Andisi’s Closed Suction Catheters Reduce Risk of Cross Infection and Enable Easier, Quicker Suction

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Sep 2021
Print article
Image: Shaoxing Undis’ Closed Suction Catheter (Photo courtesy of Shaoxing Undis Medical Technology Co., Ltd.)
Image: Shaoxing Undis’ Closed Suction Catheter (Photo courtesy of Shaoxing Undis Medical Technology Co., Ltd.)

Shaoxing Undis Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (Zhejiang, China), a leading manufacturer of a wide range of innovative and high-quality anesthesia disposables, is offering newly-designed catheters with the closed suction system.

Suction is a critical medical practice that is often required for patients in the ICU as well as for patients who are not conscious enough to clear their secretion in order to avoid choking and breathing. The major downsides of the traditional open suction system include a high risk of cross infection and interruption in breathing ventilation. As a result, the closed suction system is becoming more popular.

Shaoxing Undis’ newly-designed catheters with the closed suction system have a unique suction control switch and an ergonomic design that provides a comfortable grip, enabling easier and quicker suction action for caregivers. They also offer the convenience of single-hand operation to lock/unlock the suction switch, thereby preventing accidental activation.

Additionally, Shaoxing Undis offers other innovative and high-quality anesthesia disposables including anesthesia breathing circuits (corrugated circuits, expandable circuits, and smooth bore circuits), breathing filters (bacterial filters and HMEF filters), catheter mounts, anesthesia masks, laryngeal masks, breathing bags and much more.

Related Links:
Shaoxing Undis Medical Technology Co., Ltd. 


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Surgical Procedure Corrects Congenital Intestinal Malrotation
Inguinal Hernia Surgery Reduces the Odds of Readmission
Color Coded Plating Systems Ease Surgical Flow
Image: The STALIF C FLX and STALIF M FLX 3D-printed interbody devices (Photo courtesy of Centinel Spine)

3D-Printed Implants Emalute Natural Bone Function

A 3D-printed porous titanium platform provides an environment that supports bony in-growth, on-growth, and thru-growth. The Centinel Spine (West Chester, PA, USA) STALIF C FLX and STALIF M FLX devices... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Preterm Birth Linked to Increased Risk of Autism
Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Image: The Smart Meter iGlucose BGM system (Photo courtesy of Smart Meter)

RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes

A cellular-connected blood glucose remote patient monitoring (RPM) device provides simplified and improved patient care and support during pregnancy. The Smart Meter (Tamps, FL, USA) iGlucose Blood... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
All-in-One Touch Medical Computers Allow Gloved Operation
Novel Endotracheal Tube Coating Reduces Airway Inflammations
Vein Dilation System Improves Hemodialysis Vascular Access
Image: The QardioCore Holter device (Photo courtesy of Qardio)

RPM System Provides Cardiac Monitoring Service

A new, fully remote end-to-end intuitive remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform includes cardiac arrhythmia analysis. The Qardio (San Francisco, CA, USA) QardioDirect all-inclusive service for RPM... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
44th IHF World Hospital Congress Presents Over 60 Plenary Sessions and 200 Renowned...
Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
Stryker Completes Acquisition of Medical Device Company Gauss Surgical
Illustration

Global Operating Room Equipment Market Expected to Surpass USD 40 Billion in 2027

The global operating room (OR) equipment market was valued at around USD 30 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period to surpass USD 40 billion by 2027.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE