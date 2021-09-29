Shaoxing Andisi’s Closed Suction Catheters Reduce Risk of Cross Infection and Enable Easier, Quicker Suction

Shaoxing Undis Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (Zhejiang, China), a leading manufacturer of a wide range of innovative and high-quality anesthesia disposables, is offering newly-designed catheters with the closed suction system.

Suction is a critical medical practice that is often required for patients in the ICU as well as for patients who are not conscious enough to clear their secretion in order to avoid choking and breathing. The major downsides of the traditional open suction system include a high risk of cross infection and interruption in breathing ventilation. As a result, the closed suction system is becoming more popular.

Shaoxing Undis’ newly-designed catheters with the closed suction system have a unique suction control switch and an ergonomic design that provides a comfortable grip, enabling easier and quicker suction action for caregivers. They also offer the convenience of single-hand operation to lock/unlock the suction switch, thereby preventing accidental activation.



Additionally, Shaoxing Undis offers other innovative and high-quality anesthesia disposables including anesthesia breathing circuits (corrugated circuits, expandable circuits, and smooth bore circuits), breathing filters (bacterial filters and HMEF filters), catheter mounts, anesthesia masks, laryngeal masks, breathing bags and much more.

